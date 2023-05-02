There’s something about Jon Hamm and crime thrillers, especially mysteries, that seem to fit well together. And that's even more so after the success of Confess, Fletch (2022), which reconfirms that the Mad Men star can play a great detective. And that’s why we cannot wait for Maggie Moore(s). The new black comedy mystery film sees Hamm as a small-town police officer faced with a strange set of murders. Set in an unassuming, dusty little town in Arizona, Maggie Moore(s) follows police chief Jordan Sanders (Hamm) who has to suddenly get all hands on deck to solve the murders of two women, both with the same name. But things escalate and get out of hand quicker than he expected.

Maggie Moore(s) also stars 30 Rock star Tina Fey in a lead role and marks a reunion for some of the cast. For starters, both Fey and Hamm have previously worked together in several episodes of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Secondly, Mad Men alum and Hamm’s co-star, John Slattery, directs the upcoming crime comedy, written by Paul Bernbaum. Slattery also appeared with Hamm in the 2022 crime comedy Confess, Fletch, as well as with Fey in Prime Video’s Modern Love and some episodes of 30 Rock. It’s no surprise that Hamm and Slattery’s long-term association led to the upcoming film.

With the film’s trailer recently launched, and the title set to release this summer, the countdown begins for Chief Sanders to get cracking with the double homicide. While you wait for the film to arrive at the theaters, check out our handy guide below to learn about the film’s plot, release date, trailer, cast and character, and everything we know so far about Maggie Moore(s).

When and Where Is Maggie Moore(s) Premiering?

Maggie Moore(s) is all set to have its global premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, 2023, followed by a theatrical release on June 16, 2023. You can check out the festival’s webpage for tickets and screening details.

Watch the Maggie Moore(s) Trailer

The official trailer for Maggie Moore(s) was released on April 27, 2023. For those who have seen Confess, Fletch, the tone and feel of Maggie Moore(s) might be a slight reminder of Hamm’s 2022 crime comedy film, albeit with a more small-town mystery element, considering it’s set in a desert town. Unlike most murder mysteries, where the killer is yet to be determined, the trailer of this upcoming film quickly establishes the murderer/s. As you would expect, one of the Maggies' husband, Jay Moore (played by Micah Stock) is the prime suspect. So, there’s no mystery there, including the motive, which also seems secondary. Rather, the story, as the trailer clip shows, will most likely focus on the investigation and how Sanders and his new amateur sleuth friend, Rita (Tina Fey), will solve the cases. Simultaneously, the film will also explore how Jay gets caught in his own web of conspiracies as a parallel plot. There is also, of course, a little chemistry brewing between Sanders and Rita as they team up on the investigation.

Overall, Maggie Moore(s) seems like a fun and easy crime comedy film, a genre that has been trending lately, with films like Mafia Mamma, Murder Mystery 2, Glass Onion, etc.

Who's In the Maggie Moore(s) Cast?

Quite like its plot and setting, the black crime comedy boasts quite a quirky and interesting cast, headlined by Tina Fey, Jon Hamm, and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed. Hamm leads the cast as police Chief Jordan Sanders, who is tasked with investigating the double homicide, and Mohammed plays what appears to be his deputy. Fey stars as an amateur investigator, Rita Grace, who helps Sanders with his case.

Since 2021, Fey has appeared in Hulu’s hit mystery comedy, Only Murders in The Building and might be returning for the show’s third season, and will be next appearing in Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming thriller film A Haunting in Venice (also a mystery).

In other roles, Maggie Moore(s) also stars Micah Stock as Jay Moore, husband of one of the victims, Happy Anderson as Kosco, Christopher Denham as Andy Moore, Tate Ellington as Duane Rich, Richard Lippert as Pastor Roberts, Allison Dunbar as Stephanie, and Mary Holland, among others.

Who's Making Maggie Moore(s)?

Maggie Moore(s) is directed by John Slattery, from a screenplay by Paul Bernbaum. Prior to his work as a director, Slattery has been widely recognized and known for his role as Roger Sterling Jr. in the hit drama series, Mad Men. He was nominated four times for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the same. Among his other acting roles, Slattery has also appeared in Traffic, Charlie Wilson's War, Spotlight, etc., and has been a regular in MCU projects as Howard Stark, appearing in Iron Man 2, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. As a director, he has worked on a few episodes of Mad Men, before making his feature directorial debut with 2014’s God’s Pocket.

Writer and producer, Paul Bernbaum is best known for creating the characters of the Halloweentown film series. He has also previously written for films like Next and Hollywoodland, and television series like Deadly Games, Martial Law, and The Nightmare Room, among others. Slattery serves as one of the producers for Maggie Moore(s), along with Cary Woods, Vincent Newman, Nancy Leopardi, Ross Kohn, Dan Reardon, and Santosh Govindaraju, while Bernbaum serves as one of the executive producers on the project. W. Mott Hupfel III serves as the cinematographer for the film and Ben Sollee composed the music. Hupfel is best known for his work in films like Jack Goes Boating, The Notorious Bettie Page, The American Astronaut, and The Savages, with the last two films earning him nominations at the Independent Spirit Award for Best Cinematography.

When and Where Was Maggie Moore(s) Filmed?

The production for Maggie Moore(s) began in October 2021 and ended in November 2021, with filming taking place across various locations in and around Albuquerque, New Mexico.

What's the Plot of Maggie Moore(s) About?

The story of Maggie Moore(s) is pretty simple and follows a murder investigation, but the investigation seems to be a rather complicated one. In a small desert town in Arizona, nothing ever happens. And then a lot happens when two women are killed back-to-back, and both are named Maggie Moore. To make things worse, the murders also happen a week apart, thus throwing the town's police chief, Sanders, into a tricky and baffling situation. As Sanders gets on with his investigation, he befriends Rita, the curious neighbor of one of the Maggies, who offers to help with the case. But is Rita really who she appears to be? Or is there more to this inquisitive character than what we understand? Let’s find out together this summer when Maggie Moore(s) hits the theaters.