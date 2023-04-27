The only thing worse than one mysterious murder is two of them. In the upcoming Maggie Moore(s), Jon Hamm and Tina Fey work through a case with an odd connection. The film is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival before heading to theaters on June 16. As the clock ticks down, the official trailer for the movie was released.

Maggie Moore(s) follows Hamm's character Jordan Sanders, a small-town police chief who's tasked with the investigation of two women's murders -- both of whom are named Maggie Moore. Not only that, the women were killed only one week apart. As Jordan works the case, he soon meets Rita (Fey), a curious neighbor of one of the Maggies. Rita also saw her Maggie fighting with her husband, Jay (Micah Stock), shortly before her death. So, as Jordan works the case, Rita offers her help along the way.

Based on the trailer, it seems the movie will quickly establish who killed the Maggies, instead focusing on the motives behind it. As these things tend to go, the husband is absolutely involved. However in this instance, Jay -- who couldn't bring himself to do the deed -- relies on the help of someone else. The trailer also teases the progressive downward spiral Jay experiences as he begins to realize the gravity of his decisions. Moreover, Jordan and Rita make a solid yet unlikely team who seem to quickly grow on each other.

The film was written by Halloweentown scribe Paul Bernbuam and is inspired by true events. It was directed by John Slattery, who's best known for his acting work in projects such as Mad Men, The Good Fight, and portraying Howard Stark in the MCU. Additional cast includes Mary Holland, Happy Anderson, Nick Mohammed, and Christopher Denham, among others.

Maggie Moore(s) Is a Reunion Special

The movie also brings a handful of reunions to the screen, most notably between Fey, Hamm, and Slattery. The latter two most recently starred in Confess, Fletch together, another feature on par with Maggie Moore(s). Like Slattery, Hamm is also known for his role in Mad Men. Hamm worked with Fey in a few projects, including recurring roles in 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Slattery also guest starred in 30 Rock and appeared in the same episodes of Modern Love as Fey.

Maggie Moore(s) premieres in theaters and On Demand on June 16. Watch the trailer below: