Ever since Victor Halperin released his classic pre-Code horror film White Zombie in 1932, zombies have been an inescapable part of cinema. Their iconic appearance, popularised by George R. Romeo in his 1968 masterpiece Night of the Living Dead, have made them the perfect antagonist for shotgun-wielding heroes to slaughter on mass in the name of glorious blood-filled entertainment, and their versatility makes them an attractive target for writers hoping to add their own spin to the genre. But in a history stretching back almost ninety years, it would be forgivable to think there were no angles left to explore. From comedies like Shaun of the Dead to romances like Warm Bodies, from action movies like Army of the Dead to political commentaries like Dawn of the Dead, and even a full-fledged musical like Anna and the Apocalypse, zombies have infected every possible genre in cinema, and then a few more for good measure. But even the most broken of vehicles can find a fresh start with the right mechanic, and now and then something comes along to prove that zombies still have some life left in them. Case in point, Maggie, a 2015 post-apocalyptic horror film directed by Henry Hobson that accomplishes the impossible task of making zombies new again.

RELATED: The Best Arnold Schwarzenegger Performances You May Have Missed

Despite wearing the clothes of a typical zombie affair, Maggie has more in common with a drama than a horror film, focusing less on the action thrills that dominate the genre and instead on the subtle misery of the ill-fated Vogel family. The film follows the titular Maggie (Abigail Breslin) after she is bitten by a zombie, condemning her to only a few more precious weeks before she will be forced into a sinister quarantine facility. She returns home with her father Wade (Arnold Schwarzenegger), determined to make the most of her remaining time. While the film is not above the occasional moment of gore, Hobson is more concerned with quieter, more understated moments that feel more akin to a mumblecore drama than anything else. It’s an interesting approach to the genre, and helps elevate Maggie above the crowd of identical films that populate much of the zombie discourse.

The biggest way that Maggie differentiates itself from previous entries is with its setting. Rather than starting in normality and then building up to the collapse of society, or just jumping straight into Armageddon for all the high-octane carnage we love so much, Maggie opts for a world that is on the slow path to recovery. Public services such as the police and hospitals have returned, the electrical grid and telephone lines are back online, and normal aspects of pre-zombie life (such as talking heads on television complaining about the government, or teenagers sneaking out of the house to go drinking with their friends) are starting to creep their way back. Of course, not everything is back to normal. Zombies still roam the lands, major cities still operate under heavy restrictions, and the death sentence of receiving a bite still looms over everyone like the shadow of the grim reaper, but there’s a feeling that things won’t stay this way for much longer. There are even rumors of a vaccine that will bring a swift end to the apocalypse. The concept of a world rebuilding from the ashes of a zombie outbreak is a common trope in the genre, but none show one where that dream is on the cusp of reality like this. Things can (and will) get better, and this comforting ray of hope provides a welcome alternative to the agony that usually populates this genre.

Image via Roadside Attractions

But the notion of a zombie apocalypse coming to an end is not just set dressing, but rather the backbone of the entire film. Since nobody wants to return to the hellscape of the last few years, there is a mutual understanding between all the survivors that everyone must play their part to ensure normality can return. As such, anyone who receives a bite voluntarily turns them into a hospital for the infected, with those refusing to do so being few and far between. But since a bite can take several weeks to turn someone, those unfortunate enough to be infected often choose to hold off on that for a moment while they make the most of their remaining time, but with the unspoken agreement that they will turn themselves in when the time is right. This is the situation Maggie finds herself in, and watching her reconnect with her father as she laments the hopelessness of her situation, all the while a clock ticks down over her head, forms the heart of the film.

It sounds like small stuff, but by shifting the setting past a full-fledged apocalypse to a world where the infected are treated like a patient receiving palliative care for a fatal disease, Hobson is able to avoid many of the pitfalls other zombie films fall into. For example, the trope of someone being bitten and then subsequently trying to cover it up (which usually ends with them turning at the most inopportune moment) is so par for the course it’s practically a requirement in any zombie-related media, but Hobson has no interest in repeating this. Maggie’s infection is established right out of the gate, with everyone aware of her condition. This leads to an early scene where Maggie consoles her younger half-brother Bobby about her situation, who grasps that she is sick without understanding the technicalities of it. It’s a brilliant scene, and also one that could be inserted into a medical drama without having to change a single word. The casualness with which they talk about something that should only exist in nightmares, such as when Bobby mentions that it briefly spread around his school like it was nothing more than the common cold, brushes against the edge of reality with such proximity it transforms their innocent conversation into an utterly terrifying scene, and one that no gory-filled action sequence could replicate.

Maggie’s transformation is the core of the film, and the extent to which it is dragged out only exemplifies the horror. Rather than switching from human to zombie in the blink of an eye, the film opts for a more gradual transition that echoes the slow descent into repulsion that was David Cronenberg’s body-horror classic The Fly. One scene features Maggie breaking one of her fingers after falling from a swing, with her infection causing her to bleed a sickly black fluid rather than blood. She cuts off her finger in disgust, but her problems only continue to grow when she later finds maggots in her arm. To see her mutate from innocent teenager to cannibalistic monster is horrifying to watch, and the film does not cower from the details, generating enormous symphony for Maggie in the process. The lengthy scenes between her and her father, with Maggie already having accepted her fate while Wade continues to hope beyond the realm of possibility that she can still beat this, form the film’s most powerful moments. By focusing on just two characters as they come to accept the terrible circumstance they find themselves, with the two of them treating this situation with complete sincerity despite the inherent unbelievability of it all, Maggie feels much more believable than other zombie films, giving it a feeling of authenticity that continues to unnerve even after the end credits have rolled.

The gradual transformation also affects how the other characters react to Maggie, revealing yet another way in which the film differentiates itself from other entries in the genre. While the adults (except for her father) treat her with such caution it’s like she’s already become part of the mindless hoard, the younger characters are much more welcoming. During one scene, where Maggie attends a bonfire with other teenagers, there’s an equal mix of infected and healthy people in attendance, but this fact is hardly brought up. Instead they’re all just teenagers, hanging out and getting drunk and doing things their parents would disapprove of. It’s an interesting concept that adults would be naturally hostile to anything zombie-related as they can remember a time when carnage didn’t stalk the land, whereas the children who have little or even no memories of a pre-zombie world are more dispassionate about the whole thing. It’s an idea that would have drastic consequences for a world even after the apocalypse has ended, and while Maggie is unable to explore it in great depth due to the limited time the titular character has left, the fact it is even brought it up provokes an interesting debate that few zombie films bother to address.

This grounded approach also extends to the action scenes, which are so tame in comparison to what the genre usually exudes that it feels strange even mentioning them. One example sees two zombies breaking into Wade’s garden, forcing him to kill them with an axe. Despite the image of Schwarzenegger wielding such a dangerous weapon as he prepares to defend his family from the cannibalistic menace, this is about as far from a blood-soaked action scene as can be imagined. The effort of killing them seems physically painful for him, and the remorse he shows afterwards highlights the bitter aftermath of such an event that other films often overlook. Killing a zombie is not fun. It’s brutal, hard and lingers with you long after the dead have finally returned to the ground, a feeling only made more torturous since he knows this may end with his daughter suffering a similar fate. The zombies barely even fight back. They just stand there, writhing in their pain, with Wade cutting them down in a single blow like a vet putting down a diseased animal. The casting of Schwarzenegger in such a dramatic role might seem odd, but he brings a weathered look to the character that a more traditional casting would have failed to bring. Schwarzenegger’s persona as one of the most iconic stars in the action genre is well-known, but the Schwarzenegger we see in Maggie is some years past the retirement age, so it’s excusable that he’s not doing his usual routine here. But we can still see that history on Wade’s face, and it allows Hobson to skip past an extensive backstory to focus on the here and now of the character. Schwarzenegger does an astonishingly good job with the material, and his chemistry with Abigail Breslin as his daughter (the film’s standout performance) feels more genuine than first impressions may imply.

For as long as films exist, zombies will continue to serve as one of the most popular antagonists with which to torment the unfortunate creations of writers around the world. While the genre is currently in a decline when compared to its mammoth success in the early days of the 21st century, it is only a matter of time before it regains its crown as the dominant subgenre in horror. When it does, hopefully more films will rely less on the mindless action and overdone cliches of prior entries and instead find inspiration in more original takes such as Maggie. Its grounded tone that makes it feel more like an indie drama, combined with its unique setting, make it a refreshing take on a crowded genre, and one that is well worth another look.

The Best Zombie Movies You May Have Missed

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matthew Mosley (12 Articles Published) Matthew is a features writer for Collider currently based in Manchester. In his spare time he likes to read, write, obsess over Batman and complain about his Wordle score. More From Matthew Mosley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe