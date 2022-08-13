In a soon-to-be 7-film action franchise like Mission: Impossible, it's nearly impossible to not have a few sports car causalities along the way. During episode 201 of the M:I-devoted Light the Fuse podcast, star Maggie Q who plays field agent Zhen Lei in Mission: Impossible III, admits that during filming she managed to do just that. In a frightening stunt-gone-wrong scenario, the actress tells a memorable but harrowing story of how she crashed an Italian sports car due to a wardrobe malfunction.

When Q received a call from a friend of a friend about an audition in Hollywood, the model-turned-actress had no idea that call would end up changing her life. For her first U.S. film after a time spent training under filmmaker and actor Jackie Chan, Q joined the cast of J.J. Abrams' $200 million dollar production of M:I 3, starring Tom Cruise. Through a flu-induced stupor, Q snagged the role of Zhen, a member of Ethan Hunt's (Cruise) espionage force, tasked with safely returning Hunt's protege Lindsey Farris (Keri Russell). When the mission takes a turn for the worst, Zhen accompanies Ethan on a tense mission to capture the man responsible.

Q, who the hosts Drew Taylor and Charles Hood mention had no driver's license at the time of filming, woefully admits that onset she did, in fact, crash one of the cars:

"It was a fender-bender with a Lamborghini into a Mercedes. We had four of them, and one of them we were gonna blow up - so that's okay - but we had three other ones, like in case... What happened was the sun was going down and J.J. really wanted to get this shot...The problem was the action team wasn't there because we weren't supposed to do the shot that day... I had these, like, monster heels on, and they were super strappy... The pedals are very close together, it's this Italian sports car, whatever, so I went from pressing the gas to the brake and I couldn't move my foot... and I'm trying to pull, but it's a strappy heel... So I can't pull my foot out... and there's extras standing in front of the Mercedes, and I'm now coming in hot... This guy jumps out of the way...I hit the Mercedes and the Lamborghini guy runs in and... my foot is still stuck with the heel in the accelerator, sort of jammed."

Despite protests of going on with the shot in the absence of the action team, the assistant directors got Q strapped into the car and called 'Action!' Unfortunately, the strappy heel that completed her super spy's 'fit made maneuvering a cramped luxury vehicle quite difficult. Barely missing a handful of extras, Q crashed the Lamborghini into the Mercedes. When one of the assistant directors approached her, Q recounts that the man said, "something so insensitive and so gross," that she broke down into tears and went to cool off in her trailer. The actress says that director Abrams went to her trailer and said, "When can you ever crash a $350 thousand car and just walk away?" She went on to say, "Only on a Mission: Impossible," do they have three other Lamborghinis lined up as back-up.

M:I 3 stars Cruise and Q who are joined by an all-star cast including Oscar winnner Philip Seymour Hoffman, Laurence Fishburne, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Keri Russell, Ving Rhames and Billy Crudup.

Check out Maggie Q in Mission: Impossible III and work your way through the franchise before Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One crashed into theaters on July 14, 2023.