She also reveals how director Martin Campbell sold her on the project.

With director Martin Campbell’s The Protégé now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to Maggie Q about making the action thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the movie follows Anna (Maggie Q), an orphan who was raised by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin who trained her in his trade. However, when Moody is killed, Anna goes on the hunt for those responsible which leads her to an enigmatic fixer (Michael Keaton), who may be as deadly as she is.

During the interview, Maggie Q talks about the way Martin Campbell sold her on doing the movie, why she never tells her family what project she’s working on, how The Protégé features one of the scariest stunts she’s ever done, and more.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Maggie Q

Does she have a favorite Jackie Chan movie and stunt?

What was it about The Protégé script and story that made her want to do it?

On how Martin Campbell sold her on the phone on the film.

How many of her friends and family wanted to visit her on set when they found out she was filming with Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson?

How she doesn’t tell her family when she’s on a TV show.

How the film has one of the scariest stunts she’s ever done and why.

