Hulu has canceled its psychic rom-com Maggie led by Rebecca Rittenhouse after the first season, Variety has reported. The series was first ordered at ABC in 2021 and was moved to Hulu by Disney ahead of its premiere, and joined the list of shows like Promised Land, The Mindy Project, Designated Survivor, and more that were meant for broadcast that moved to a streaming service. Upon its release on July 6, this year the series opened to mixed reviews and currently holds 62 percent critic ratings and a 72 percent audience score at Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on the 2019 short movie of the same name by Tim Curcio, Maggie followed its mid-thirties titular character who is a psychic and gets her abilities at a young age. Her gift lets her see into the future of everyone from random people on street to her friends and family. However, when she meets a handsome stranger Ben and does a reading, she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny intertwined with his future. Her love life suddenly gets more complicated as after having this knowledge, she lets herself fall in love with Ben all the while thinking she knows how it ends. However, Maggie knows how to see a vision but isn't the best at interpreting them. Throughout the season we see Ben also has a girlfriend Jessie, and watch the trio going through hilarious ups and downs. The season ends on a cliffhanger where Ben gives Maggie a coin, when she touches it, her visions return, and she knows everything is going to change.

Along with Rittenhouse as Maggie, the series also featured David Del Rio as her love interest Ben, Nichole Sakura as her best friend Louise, Leonardo Nam as Dave, Angelique Cabral as Amy, Ray Ford as Angel, Chloe Bridges as Jessie, Kerri Kenney as Maria and Chris Elliott as Jack. The recurring stars of the series included Adam Korso as Daniel, Trent Garrett as John, Andy Favreau as Sam, Martin Mull as Zach, Brent Bailey as Spencer, Ryan Caltagirone as James, and Jake Lockett as the Plant Guy.

The single-camera comedy was penned by Life in Pieces creator Justin Adler and writer-producer Maggie Mull. Evan Hayes, Jeff Morton, and Natalia Anderson served as executive producers alongside Adler and Mull. 20th Television served as the studio.

