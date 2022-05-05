Viewers now know when they'll be able to watch the upcoming comedy series Maggie. Hulu has announced that the series will premiere on July 6. The series follows Maggie (played by Rebecca Rittenhouse), a psychic who can see the future. However, after meeting an unexpected stranger, she starts to see glimpses of her own future. This makes her romantic life a lot more complicated. Maggie will have to decide if she can allow herself to fall in love, even if she thinks she knows how it will end.

Rittenhouse's previous work includes playing Ainsley Howard in Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral, Dr. Anna Ziev in Fox's The Mindy Project, and Cody LeFever in ABC's Blood & Oil. Joining her in the series will be David Del Rio. According to Deadline, Rio will play Ben, who is described as the opposite of Maggie, but also has a romantic side. According to Deadline, Nichole Sakura will play Maggie's best friend Louise. Leonardo Nam will play Dave, a free spirited guy who is also clueless. Angelique Cabral will play Ben's older sister. Ray Ford will play Angel, Maggie's psychic who is also a mentor to her. Chloe Bridges will play Jessie, Maggie's neighbor who is also dating Ben. Kerri Kenney will play Maggie's mother Maria, and Chris Elliot will play her father Jack.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

The series was created by Maggie Mull and Justin Adler, who will also be writers and executive producers. Mull previously wrote for Fox's Family Guy and CBS' Life in Pieces. Justin Adler previously worked with Mull on Life in Pieces, which he created. The series is based on a short film by Tim Curcio. Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton are executive producers for the series. Maggie is produced by 20th Television. According to Deadline, Maggie was originally set to premiere on ABC during the 2021-2022 television season. However, in January it was announced that the series would instead be released on Hulu. The decision was said to be made due to there not being an opening in the network's current schedule. Maggie isn't the only series from the network this season that made the move to Hulu. According to Variety, in February it was announced that Promised Land would be releasing the rest of its season on the streaming service. Both ABC and Hulu are owned by Disney.

All episodes of Maggie will be released on Hulu on Wednesday, July 6. In the meantime, fans can see Mull's and Adler's previous work in the series Life in Pieces, which is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Who Is That HUGE New Character in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Post-Credits Scene?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (176 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe