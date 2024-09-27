On Friday, September 27, 2024, the world lost one of the greatest actresses of any generation. Dame Maggie Smith entertained and delighted audiences for more than 60 years, giving memorable performances in popular franchises such as Downton Abbey. She also won two Oscars for her profound performances in 1969’s The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and 1978’s California Suite. But her illustrious filmography is filled with incredible performances, some of which have become obscure, such as the 1978 adaptation of Death on the Nile. Smith shines among the stacked cast, giving a memorable performance that is among the strongest of her career.

Maggie Smith Is a Highlight of ‘Death on the Nile’

Image via EMI Films

Adapted from the classic Agatha Christie novel, Death on the Nile was a follow up to the immensely popular 1974 screen version of Murder on the Orient Express. Like its predecessor, Death on the Nile was filled with incredible names ranging from Angela Lansbury to Bette Davis and, of course, Maggie Smith.

Smith played Miss Bowers, the assistant and travel companion to Davis’ Marie Van Schuyler. While Smith was already an established actress at the time, sharing nearly all of her scenes with an actress as skilled and poised as Davis would make it hard for a lesser talent to thrive. Luckily, Smith was far from “lesser.” In fact, she is the key to all of her scenes with Davis. The two spent most of their screen time bickering about each other’s actions. Davis’ Marie is grand and over-the-top when it comes to her overall demeanor, not to mention her judgment of others. While her aristocratic humor is great, it’s Smith’s character who sells the characters completely. She is prickly, exacting and brave when combating Davis, so much so that the movie completely slows down when she’s not on-screen.

One of the best examples comes when Marie, eager to get off the vessel, orders Bowers by saying: "It's time to go. This place is beginning to resemble a mortuary." Without missing a beat, Bowers replies with a biting tone, “Thank god you'll be in one yourself before too long, bloody old fossil.” Sure, Davis’ line has charm, but it’s the joy with which Smith delivers her morbid line that solidifies the relationship. The two walk off after that, and, while it’s an iconic exit, it’s truly a shame to see them go, even after more than two hours.

While Smith is normally known for her witty delivery, such as the case with her role as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey, she doesn’t limit herself to just spoken comedy either. She is a remarkable stand-out when it comes to the physical comedy of the role. Early on in the picture, when the voyagers arrive at the first stop in Egypt, they ride camels. Bowers is clearly uncomfortable and approaches with caution before Marie spanks the camel, forcing Bowers to be carried off against her will. Even without a word of dialogue, Smith handles the comedy with just the right amount of silliness mixed with realism to make it one of the best gags in the film.

Smith Worked Closely with Lansbury and Davis

Close

As revealed by Lansbury in an interview discussing the film, she, Smith, and Davis worked in close quarters… literally. The film was actually shot on the Nile aboard a vessel. The three greats shared a dressing on the riverboat below deck. As Lansbury said, "It was like a four bed cabin." The beds were two bunk beds with a space in the middle of the room for the actresses to get dressed. "Bette would lie down on one bunk," Lansbury explained, "and Maggie Smith was on the other, and I was on the third, and we would take turns being fitted[…] in the middle." She laughed as she said it was a time when they had to ignore any star power they had but recalled that "Everybody was of good mind." Lansbury spoke of what a wonderful experience the entire cast had making the movie together on location and of her admiration for all the players, including the remarkable Smith. Her spectacular performance remains a fond look back at a very special time and serves as a cornerstone of her immense talent.

Death on the Nile is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Death On The Nile (1978) A suspenseful and exotic whodunit featuring the brilliant detective Hercule Poirot as he solves a murder mystery on the Nile River. While vacationing aboard a luxurious cruise ship, Poirot is called to investigate the death of the affluent Linnet Ridgeway, who had numerous enemies among her fellow passengers. As the investigation unfolds, Poirot navigates through a tangled web of jealousy, greed, and deception. Release Date September 29, 1978 Director John Guillermin Cast Peter Ustinov , Jane Birkin , Lois Chiles , Bette Davis , Mia Farrow Runtime 140 Minutes Main Genre Mystery Writers Anthony Shaffer , Agatha Christie Budget 7920000.0 Studio(s) Mersham Productions , EMI Films , Agatha Christie Limited Expand

Watch on Apple TV+