It would be nice to go through a rundown of Dame Maggie Smith’s accomplishments on the silver screen under happier circumstances, but she has regrettably passed away at the age of 89. The British actress has left behind quite a legacy though, as her earliest roles on stage date back to the 1950s. Prominent film roles started coming her way by the mid to late 1960s, and she remained active until 2023, with that year seeing the release of her final movie, The Miracle Club.

Smith was much more than just a film actress, receiving acclaim on stage and also in the world of television, the latter largely thanks to Downton Abbey (2010-2015). What follows is a focus on the theatrically released movies she appeared in, taking into account both the quality of the film overall and the size/impact of the role she played (which also means no documentaries, though an honorable mention should go to the funny and heartfelt Tea with the Dames from 2018).

10 'California Suite' (1978)

Director: Herbert Ross

Maggie Smith won her second Oscar somewhat surprisingly for California Suite, which is an impressive achievement considering such a win required her to stand out within a phenomenal cast. The number of big names in the film is the main reason to watch it, because California Suite also features the likes of Jane Fonda, Alan Alda, Michael Caine, Walter Matthau, Elaine May, and Richard Pryor.

It's a character-focused dramedy that jumps between various couples, all of them staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel and facing various personal/romantic dilemmas. Given it’s an anthology film of sorts, consistency’s not the word of the day, but there’s enough entertainment value and comedy here to make it a solid watch. Plus, it’s funny how Smith’s character is an Oscar-nominated actress preparing for the Academy Awards, and then she won one for real because of California Suite.

9 'Travels with My Aunt' (1972)

Director: George Cukor

Even if the comedic story of Travels with My Aunt doesn’t entirely work for you, the film holds up owing to how it looks, as well as because of the fact that it featured one of six Oscar-nominated Maggie Smith performances. She plays the titular aunt, with the film revolving around how she pulls her nephew along with her to go on a series of adventures, predominantly to reconnect with an old lover.

Travels with My Aunt is old-fashioned in a way that’s made it perhaps a little forgotten about as the decades have gone along, but it’s a decent enough comedic romp that holds up in enough ways for it to be more than watchable. It’s also a testament to just how much Smith’s been in that a film for which she received an Oscar nomination has been somewhat buried, as time’s marched on.

8 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' (2011)

Director: John Madden

Like California Suite, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel revolves around a group of characters (unsurprisingly) staying at a hotel, and it also boasts an impressive ensemble cast that Maggie Smith’s one part of. She’s joined here by some other noteworthy – and older – British actors, including Bill Nighy, Tom Wilkinson, and Judi Dench.

Narratively, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel keeps things fairly loose, revolving around some retirees traveling to India and finding the hotel they're staying at is less fancy than they’d been led to believe, but they predictably come around to it and find themselves charmed by the whole experience. The film hopes viewers will come away charmed, too, and most people should. It’s perhaps not a movie for the cynical or hard of heart, but anyone after something nice, breezy, and very British will likely find this one appealing.

7 'The Secret Garden' (1993)

Director: Agnieszka Holland

A fantasy film released a few years before Maggie Smith became known for starring in another series of fantasy movies, The Secret Garden is an adaptation of the 1911 children’s novel of the same name. Its plot concerns a young girl who’s sent to live with her uncle in his castle after her parents are killed, and the castle in question ends up being unusual and magical in nature.

It’s a very gentle film overall, and one that, though based on a children’s book, isn't exclusively for children. Indeed, The Secret Garden feels like it’s from another time, given a good deal of children’s movies nowadays seem to be a little wilder and more high-energy, but younger viewers with decent attention spans – and older viewers who still feel young at heart – will likely find this one engaging.

6 'Death on the Nile' (1978)

Director: John Guillermin

1978’s Death on the Nile is perhaps the best film adaptation of the famed Agatha Christie story of the same name. It’s one with the always reliably entertaining Hercule Poirot at its center, and has a distinctive setting and feel to it, thanks to taking place in Egypt. Much of it plays out on board a luxurious cruise ship, with various passengers being potential murder suspects when a wealthy young woman is mysteriously killed.

It's a well-paced and entertaining mystery/thriller throughout, and joins 1974’s Murder on the Orient Express as a fantastically cast 1970s Agatha Christie adaptation. You get more or less what you'd expect out of an adaptation of Death on the Nile here, but it’s all very efficient and well put together, and worth it to see a whole bunch of great actors bouncing off each other.

5 'Richard III' (1995)

Director: Richard Loncraine

A Shakespeare adaptation and an unusually compelling war film of sorts simultaneously, Richard III is uniquely stylish and fantastically well-acted. Ian McKellen plays the titular role, and is admittedly the star of the show here (he was also credited with being a co-writer for the adapted screenplay). Richard III plays out during the 1930s, instead of the play’s original (and more historically accurate) setting of the 15th century.

It's a Shakespearean tragedy, so there’s a ton of intrigue, betrayals, and death, some of it being somewhat darkly satirical, owing to the way it comments on the rise of fascism in the years leading up to World War II. And McKellen’s far from the only actor who impresses throughout, with Maggie Smith, Annette Bening, Jim Broadbent, Robert Downey Jr., and Kristin Scott Thomas all being great, too.

4 The 'Harry Potter' Series (2001-2011)

Directors: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, David Yates

Look, including more than one Harry Potter film in a ranking such as this would mean pushing out various other iconic movies Maggie Smith has appeared in. Also, trying to pick out a single Harry Potter movie would mean snubbing others, given the whole series is of pretty high quality overall. So, even if it’s cheating a little, it’s worth just shouting out all eight Harry Potter movies here, especially because Smith is so good in all of them.

It's the role for which she’s perhaps most widely known today, and she’s one of the most appropriately cast actors in the whole series, embodying Professor Minerva McGonagall to the extent that it’s hard to go back and read the books without picturing her. She alternates between being warm, funny, and surprisingly intimidating shockingly well throughout, and played a key part in the entire film series working as well as it did.

3 'A Room with a View' (1986)

Director: James Ivory

As far as romantic period dramas go, A Room with a View is often considered up there as one of the very best. It is sweeping, old-fashioned (in a good way), and very British, following a young woman who meets a man while traveling in Italy and falls for him, only for this to add complications to her return to ordinary life in England.

A Room with a View stars Helena Bonham Carter and Julian Sands in the lead roles, with strong supporting turns from an Oscar-nominated Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, and a very young – and not as famous – Daniel Day-Lewis. A Room with a View unfolds slowly but surely, and looks beautiful throughout, all the while capturing the spirit and overall feel of its source material, E. M. Forster’s 1908 novel of the same name.

2 'Gosford Park' (2001)

Director: Robert Altman

Maggie Smith’s final Oscar-nominated performance was in Gosford Park where, like with California Suite, she ended up standing out within a massive ensemble cast. It’s impossible to properly address all the people who show up here, but that’s par for the course when it comes to Robert Altman. Here, Smith is joined by the likes of Michael Gambon, Kristin Scott Thomas, Charles Dance, Ryan Phillippe, Stephen Fry, Clive Owen, Helen Mirren, Emily Watson, and Derek Jacobi, to name just a few.

Gosford Park is technically about a mysterious murder with numerous suspects, but Altman isn't as concerned with the mystery as you might expect from an Agatha Christie mystery, for example. A good deal of it’s an examination of class and wealth inequality, with characters of various social statuses co-existing and clashing at an English country house. It balances tones/genres well, is stuffed with great performances, and stands as one of Altman’s very best films.

1 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' (1969)

Director: Ronald Neame

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie is the film that won Maggie Smith her first Oscar, and can be looked at as a pivotal one for her movie career overall; if not a star-making role technically speaking, then it was at least one that showed she could carry a movie. She’s the titular character here, and her performance is the main reason to watch the film. For that, it has to be considered one of her best and most important.

The story of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie is largely about an outspoken teacher clashing with authority figures at her school while focusing her attention on a small group of impressionable 12-year-old girls. It’s a character-centered drama with an unusual and complex main character at its center, and the film largely works as well as it does because Smith was able to disappear into this role so effectively.

