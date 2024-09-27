Today, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter lost one of its most beloved members in Dame Maggie Smith, who embodied the heart and soul of Hogwarts in Professor Minerva McGonagall across eight films. The movies revolved around Daniel Radcliffe in the title role, and he has paid a beautiful, lengthy and heartfelt tribute to one of the most important acting influences in his career.

“The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for ‘David Copperfield,’ which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her. The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films. “She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny. I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

"She Kept Gryffindor on Their Toes"

Radcliffe's co-star Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the franchise, also paid tribute to Smith on social media, labelling Smith as the "dearly loved and revered Head of Gryffindor house", adding:

“You will be so missed by the Harry Potter community. My favourite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family at this time.”

Castmate Devon Murray shared that, beyond her decade-long portrayal of the beloved Hogwarts professor, Smith was "the kindest, most caring and loving lady" he had "ever met," while also being "the most intimidating."

"We’ve shared so many great moments together that I will treasure," wrote Murray, known as the pyromaniacal Seamus Finnegan in the series.

Several other Harry Potter cast members paid their respects as well. Josh Herdman, who played Gregory Goyle, posted a simple "RIP" on his Instagram Stories. Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil, lauded Smith as a "legend" and "icon."

"It was an absolute honour to have shared the same room as you, let alone the screen," Azad shared in her Instagram Stories, along with a photo of Smith.

"There will never be another," she added. "My thoughts and love go out to all her friends, family, and the Potter family. RIP."

Smith died in the early hours of September 27th. She is survived by her two sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin.