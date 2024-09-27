After news broke this morning, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville led tributes being paid to the late Dame Maggie Smith, labeling her as a "true legend of her generation." In a statement, Bonneville, who plays Robert Crawley, the son of Smith's Dowager Countess, Violet, offered heartfelt condolences to her family. "Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent," he said. "She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family."

The official account of Downton Abbey has paid tribute to Smith as a "true British icon".

Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary Crawley, said in a statement to People, "There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family."

Dan Stevens shared a message on his Instagram story, describing her as "one of the greats".

Paul Giamatti also paid tribute to Smith in the wake of her passing, saying in a statement that was shared with People that "she was a genius and a delight." "A privilege to be around her. The kind of actor who makes you proud to be an actor," he said. "And I’ll never forget how sweet she was to my 12-year-old son when he visited set."

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, who had also worked with Smith on Gosford Park, written by Fellowes, penned a beautiful statement paying tribute.

“Maggie Smith was a truly great actress and we were more than fortunate to be part of the last act in her stellar career. She was a joy to write for, subtle, many-layered, intelligent, funny and heart-breaking. Working with her has been the greatest privilege of my career, and I will never forget her.”

Who Else Has Paid Tribute to Maggie Smith?

Individuals as varied as Rob Lowe, Kristin Scott Thomas, Whoopi Goldberg, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and even King Charles have released messages.

Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved the great Dame Maggie Smith.