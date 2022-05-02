Adding to the story of a Disney princess is no easy feat — particularly not when you’re dealing with Merida of DunBroch, the feistiest and most mischievous of the lineup. But Maggie Stiefvater, a master of all things magical on the page, does so elegantly in Bravely, her all-new novel from Disney Publishing that expands on the princess from 2012’s Brave, and what happens when the universe has decided that her way of life isn’t up to par.

Collider was excited to talk to Maggie about the book, which pits Merida against another threat to her fate — this time, adding her entire family into the mix. When Merida chases a mysterious stranger into the woods on Christmas Eve, her entire life is turned upside down when she is brought face to face with the Cailleach, an ancient god of Scotland who informs her that the sluggishness she feels in her everyday life is very, very real, and that the mysterious stranger she chased — Feradach, a god of ruin — has been tasked with demolishing the realm and everyone in it, for the benefit of all life.

Desperate to save those she holds dear, Merida finds herself making a bargain: get her family to change in a year’s time, or succumb to Feradach’s ruination of everything she holds dear. She must change them down to the core, and it’s no easy task for Merida, who finds herself wrangling six family members (including three unruly triplets) as well as battling external forces, a dastardly non-magical enemy who may destroy their home before Feradach gets the chance. But magic is never exactly as it seems, and Merida finds her warring with herself and those around her, realizing that maybe some things must die in order for new life to rise.

Image via Disney/Pixar

RELATED: Exclusive: See the Cover for Maggie Stiefvater's New 'Brave' YA Novel From Disney Publishing

Bravely is a magical and mysterious expansion on the world fans came to love in Brave, and with only four seasons, three voyages, and the help of one annoyingly stubborn god, fans will be on the edge of their seats as they read, desperate to see whether Merida once again manages to change her fate.

Check out our talk with Maggie down below, where she talks about Merida, the novel’s mythical roots, and more. Plus, check out an exclusive excerpt from the novel, which goes on sale tomorrow, wherever books are sold.

COLLIDER: One of the greatest things about this novel is that you’ve really expanded the world Merida lives in beyond what we got to see in Brave, both in DunBroch itself and outside its borders. Obviously the Scotland Merida lives in is very much a fictional one, part of a fairy tale, but what aspects of real Scottish history did you research or incorporate into the kingdoms of Ardbarrach and Eilean Glen and the like?

MAGGIE STIEFVATER: I was very anxious to make sure Bravely felt . . . right. I wanted it to feel like it matched BRAVE, for starters—it was very important to me that folks who loved BRAVE felt their movie was being done right by. I also wanted it to feel right in history. Not real history, per se, but the sort of history that fairy tales live in, the sort of history that builds folk tales. It was less that I wanted Bravely to feel like an accurate facsimile of early medieval Scottish history and more that I wanted it to feel like it was the kind of fairytale that might have ARISEN from accurate early medieval Scottish history, if that makes sense. Building King Arthur from a real history, for instance, feels different than simply inventing him from scratch.

I had a bit of a leg up in this department, I like to think, because I was a medieval history major in college, and my concentration was Scotland. My shelf was already falling over with reference texts.

My hope is that readers might be inspired to google things after reading, just to see where they lead. Was that a real person? Was this a real place? Is that a real food? Is that a real game? Is that a real god? The answer to many of the questions is yes.

You make it a very big point to acknowledge that Merida is the kind of person magic seeks out, not necessarily a person who seeks out magic. To that end, how much of the magic in Bravely is “real”, so to speak — that is, based in actual Scottish/Celtic mythology — and how much of it did you make up yourself?

STIEFVATER: The Cailleach is real! Well, she's "real," as you say. The old woman of Scotland has all sorts of legends and myths about her. One of my favorites attributes the thrashing white waters of Corryvreckan (one of only 7 major whirlpools in the world, I believe) to her. Supposedly the very ocean writhes as she washes her plaid (the woven garment that evolved into the kilt) in it.

Feradach, however, is not "real." I constructed the new god of ruin just for Bravely, but I like to think he makes sense, that he follows the rules of "real" Scottish myth.

Although, I've been passionate about mythology and folklore since I was tiny, my goal was to keep the level of magic at just about the level of the film. Again, I was very mindful of making Bravely feel right. I wanted it to feel like BRAVE: our world, with just a bit more magic.

But beyond just research, you say in Bravely’s author’s note that there are some pieces of you in this story, your heritage and aspects of your family and whatnot. Can you talk a little bit about that, and maybe what Merida means to you because of those connections?

STIEFVATER: The two more personal parts of Bravely are family and home. Growing up, my family was my parents and my four siblings, a large and complicated mix of love and aggravation. We moved often, and we moved often to rural areas, which meant we grew up isolated from other families. It made us very odd and very close-knit. Merida's family felt the same to me.

Several of my homes were also similar to Merida's. No, I did not live in a castle. But my father had a real taste for historical properties, so he often moved us into these vast, rundown historical homes, places that had been glorious once and now had actual trees growing through floors. These big old places develop a character of their own, and I could feel how the castle DunBroch would feel the same way. Moreover, I knew just how little time it took these labor-intensive properties took to fall into neglect. If the family DunBroch wasn't careful, I knew how quickly their castle could become a ruin.

We meet Merida in Bravely after the events we’re all familiar with, her first disastrous encounter with magic, and yet she still has not changed the way the universe deems she should have, even after learning such a massive lesson. What do you think the difference is between the way she changes in the film and what she learns in the novel, since they both have so much to do with changing fate?

STIEFVATER: I think this is such an interesting question! I never actually thought of it that way—that at the beginning of the book, the universe hadn't thought Merida had changed enough. I don't think it's that at all! Change isn't something you do once and then you're set; Merida didn't secure her immunity from change by simply changing her fate once. I believe we should be in a state of constant evolution for our entire lives as the world changes around you and you learn more about other people and yourself. If you're not growing, you're actually moving backward. Merida was doing great changing and challenging her own understanding of herself before, but now she has to keep doing that over and over and over again. That's the point of the book, I think.

The last time we saw Merida’s triplet brothers, they were just wee little ones, cute and cuddly but without much personality. You’ve given them this wonderful individuality, each of the boys similar but so very separate. How’d you go about developing their personalities, and because I’m curious: do you have a favorite out of the three?

STIEFVATER: Am I allowed to pick favorites? That seems wrong. I suppose I'm neither Fergus nor Elinor, so it's allowed. Fine, I pick Hamish. Crotchety, imperious Hamish. I was a terrible child, too, Hamish, I got you.

Crafting the triplets was definitely an early challenge. In the movie, they are actually one character, a three-headed monster. Enter: the triplets. But in the novel, they needed to be separate. It was such a tough thing for me to keep them separate at first that I made that into part of their arc for change, in fact. At the beginning, one might not be able to tell them apart, but by the end, they've become their own people. Or started to, anyway, they're still boys, of course.

I’m so enamored by Leezie, just like everyone else in Bravely, and I love that you’ve added someone else to Merida’s tight-knit circle. Was it important to have her there as a foil to Merida’s decisiveness, or did she just pop up out of nowhere like some characters tend to, another face in the DunBroch household to help Merida in her quest?

STIEFVATER: Ah, thanks! I knew I wanted Merida to have a close female friend, someone closer to her age than the triplets. I also knew I wanted Leezie to be someone who was powerful in a way Merida didn't really understand, because Merida was so used to power looking . . . I don't know how to say it. More masculine? For Merida, power often means weapons and petulance and getting your own way. Leezie is powerful in a different way, a softer way, one a bit more like Elinor's way, really, and it takes most of the book for both Leezie and Merida to understand that's not a lesser or subordinate mode of living.

It wasn't difficult to slip her into Merida's household. In the middle ages, nobles often sent their children to other noble households in order to tighten bonds between the families. Leezie's not of noble blood, but it was easy to use the fosterage system to explain her presence there anyway. Ta da! Instant sisterhood.

And finally: I have to ask about the wonderful relationship between Merida and Feradach, this push and pull that drives the entire novel even beyond Merida’s bargain to save her family. I don’t want to spoil anything for your readers, but how did their camaraderie come about? Was that always something you’d had planned to balance with Merida’s love for her family, or did it come about all on its own?

STIEFVATER: Oh, it was ALWAYS going to be about the two of them! They begin as polar opposites. Feradach believes the only way forward is to clear away stagnation in one neat sweep. Merida believes change is nearly always possible. The thing about polar opposites is that you can't be a polar opposite without also being an EQUAL. Merida is toe-to-toe with a demigod and holding her own, and Feradach is toe-to-toe with Merida of DunBroch and giving her as good as he's getting. Neither are used to that. Neither's used to finding someone who meets them at exactly their level. Sometimes stubborn, driven people need that kind of ferocious mirror to provoke change inside themselves.

“The BARGAIN”

By day, this place was beautiful and unusual, the shallow pools a jeweled blue green. By night, they were usually a still, secretive black, nearly hidden in the dark landscape.

But after Merida had spoken of a bargain, the water began to gleam, like her words had been yet another question and this was another answer. Orbs of bluish light rose from below the surface, as if the pools were much deeper than they seemed. Will o’ the wisps, she thought, those eerie beacons that lured travelers to miracles or to doom. She’d forgotten how impossible they were. How unlike candlelight or sunlight.

Magic, magic, magic.

The clear black sky was changing, too. An intense ribbon of green danced among the stars like cold fire. Na Fir-Chlis! The Nimble Men. That was what they called that phenomenon in DunBroch. Merida had seen it before, in both green and purple, but never so close. This glimmering trail seemed low enough for a bird to fly through.

A low, melodic moan began to sound, like wind through a gap in rocks, as if the sky or the river were singing.

Quite suddenly, the space felt holy.

And then Feradach and Merida were no longer alone.

An old woman stood on the opposite bank. She was crooked and lined like an ancient tree or like the great old boulders around her. Her winter-white hair was matted into huge, strange shapes. Her weight balanced on a dark staff, twisted as a fire-blackened branch. She had only one eye, and it was the swirling dark black-and-green of the starry sky overhead.

Merida’s stomach dropped right down to her feet. She might have mistaken Feradach for a mere boggart or goblin when she’d first encountered him, but she couldn’t mistake this figure.

What child in DunBroch didn’t know the stories? The strong winds of winter were named after her breath. Her wizened likeness, her blackened staff, and her multicolored starry eye—they were stitched into one of the tapestries hanging in DunBroch’s Great Hall. Bringer of rain, of life, of justice.

“The Cailleach,” Merida whispered, through chattering teeth. She nearly couldn’t stand from the awe of it. The goddess of winter. The goddess of Scotland. This was bigger magic than Merida had ever thought she might touch in her lifetime. Bigger magic than anyone in Scotland usually touched in their lifetime.

Feradach, however, sounded quite annoyed. “Oh, come on now.”

Feradach, the Cailleach said, is that any way to greet me?

Her voice still sounded like the moaning, singsong tones Merida had heard as the god had arrived. It was both elemental and wild, nothing like Feradach’s.

His voice seemed particularly human now as he complained, “I should have known you had a hand in this. The knock. That was you.”

You know I have a stake in this family.

“I won’t be tricked,” he said.

Of course you won’t. But the Cailleach sounded a little amused. Merida of DunBroch, I see you’re out late on this night.

Merida didn’t know what to say to her. Her mother had been trying to teach her how to appear respectful for the better part of twenty years, and the presence of a goddess didn’t seem to improve her instincts. She tried, teeth chattering, “H-h-h-h-happy Chr-Chr-Christmas?”

I am from a time before Christmas, the Cailleach said, but she seemed sort of pleased. In any case, she raised her staff in Merida’s direction. Merida thought this was just a salute until she realized her entire body was being suffused in agreeable heat. More magic! The supernatural blast dried Merida’s soaking dress and hair. Her numb nose and feet warmed to vital pink. Even her thoughts thawed; she hadn’t realized how disordered they’d become.

Now Merida could finally remember to curtsy. “Thank you.”

Feradach, what are you doing here on this night?

“You must know they have earned my presence here, Old Woman,” Feradach said, still sounding vexed. “The balance requires it.”

Balance! You speak of balance. Then you must know your arbitrary destruction of that tree has earned my presence here, Young Man. What is this bargain you propose, Merida of DunBroch?

“Choose your words carefully,” Feradach muttered to Merida. “She will twist them if she can—she’s a wily old creature.”

Merida scoffed. “You just wanted to kill me! Now you’re giving advice?”

“I didn’t want to kill you,” he said stiffly. “It’s my duty.”

“My duty was to marry young and meek and bear lots of princes for my husband, and I didn’t do that.”

“And now look where you’re at!”

Quick-witted Merida became hot-tempered Merida in an instant. “Are you saying that if I’d taken a husband you wouldn’t be here?”

“That’s not at all what I meant—”

“It certainly sounded like it!”

“If you had thought about other options a little harder, then perhaps—” Feradach said, at the same time that Merida snapped back, “You didn’t seem willing to consider other possibilities—”

Silence!

The entire surface of the water shimmered with the Cailleach’s order.

Propose your bargain, Merida of DunBroch.

Merida didn’t want to take Feradach’s advice, but it was true that she’d nearly stuffed it all with her last magical bargain because she hadn’t thought about all the ways her own words and desires might be used against her. What did she really need?

“Time,” Merida said. “That’s all I ask. I can change them. Give me a chance to fix the balance without his ruin.”

“They have had many years,” Feradach interjected. “The world keeps changing around them and they do everything they can to keep from changing with it. No matter what has come to them, they have stayed essentially the same instead of using it to grow. They must be destroyed. They—”

“You’ve made your stance very clear!” Merida replied.

The Cailleach’s voice cut through their quarrel. Feradach by his right could destroy the Clan DunBroch tonight, but Merida may not be wrong, either. I am willing to allow a bargain.

“I have never made a bargain,” Feradach said. After a pensive pause, he rephrased: “There has never needed to be a bargain.”

And so perhaps it is time for a change, the Cailleach noted. The bargain is this: Merida will try to prove her case: change doesn’t require ruin. Feradach will try to prove his: ruin is required.

“Who will decide?” Feradach asked. “You?”

I will only tolerate so much of your impudence, Young Man.

Feradach bowed.

During the course of the bargain, Feradach will show Merida examples of the ruin he brings about in the name of change. Merida will show Feradach the changes she brings about to avoid ruin. At the end of the bargain, I will decide who has proven their win, and nature will assert its course. You may speak of this bargain only to each other.

Merida and Feradach did not look at each other, but it was clear both intended to spend as little time speaking to each other as possible.

“How long do I have?” Merida asked.

A year.

A year! The whole world could change in a year, much less one family. She said, “Oh, thank you.”

Do not thank me yet. Everyone in your family must change for you to win the bargain. Elinor and Fergus and Harris and Hamish and Hubert and even Leezie Muireall. All or none.

Feradach made a clucking sound and Merida expected him to object, but all he added was, “And no more cheating. No more knocks.” This was directed not at Merida, however, but at the Cailleach. It seemed quite a cheeky reply, but the Cailleach just looked mildly chastened.

I will not cheat. Do you accept this bargain?

“Yes,” Merida said at once.

Feradach didn’t look happy, but he said, “If this is what I must do, I will do it.”

A little change won’t hurt you, the Cailleach said, her voice again a little amused. Now—

She held her blackened staff up, pointing it straight at the green light twisting through the stars. Her starry eye twinkled and glimmered to match.

Magic began to move once more.

The feeling of dread trickled away from Merida’s heart. The orbs began to descend back into the pools. The green light twisting through the stars faded. Feradach sighed and turned away from Merida and from DunBroch.

The Cailleach’s withered mouth smiled cunningly as she began to fade away right before Merida’s eyes, like the stars disappearing at dawn. Right before the gods took their leave entirely, Merida heard the Cailleach’s proclamation:

Then the bargain is made.

How 'Turning Red' Improves on the Mother-Daughter Dynamic in 'Brave'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maggie Boccella (419 Articles Published) Maggie Boccella is a certified Babe with the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She is a Weekday News Editor at Collider, and specializes in writing on feminist media and how much she loves Boba Fett. When not editing, she dabbles in painting, photography, fiction writing, and practicing her non-existent lightsaber skills. More From Maggie Boccella

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe