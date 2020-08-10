‘Magic Camp’ Trailer Proves Disney Didn’t Just Make This Movie Disappear

Disney has finally unveiled a trailer for its long-delayed, kid-friendly comedy Magic Camp, which will finally hit Disney+ on Aug. 14 — just four days from now. I mean, talk about a dump job!

Mark Waters (Mean Girls) directed the movie, which follows a group of misfit campers who help a down-on-his-luck magician (Adam Devine) rediscover his love of magic and reignite his career. He learns to find his joy and regain his confidence in the process.

Gillian Jacobs co-stars alongside Aldis Hodge, Josie Totah, Rochelle Aytes, Rosalind Chao, Michael Hitchcock, Rebecca Metz and Jeffrey Tambor, the latter of whom plays the camp’s owner, Roy Preston, even though Disney has effectively made him disappear from the trailer.

Magic Camp asks us to “be prepared for anything,” and I, for one, am prepared for a cheesy if heartwarming family film from the director of Freaky Friday and Mr. Popper’s Penguins. Four different screenwriting teams had a hand in the screenplay, which is credited to Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Matt Spicer & Max Winkler, and Dan Gregor & Doug Mand, based on a story by Gabe Sachs & Jeff Judah, as well as Spicer and Winkler. I guess it took eight different dudes to pull off this “magic” trick. Who knew?

Releasing a trailer just four days before the movie itself is a bold move by Disney, but I don’t think the studio cares too much about how many people watch this on Disney+. This movie is already seen as a sunk cost by executives, and judging by the trailer, I can’t say I blame them. I guess they can’t all be Hamilton, right? Watch the Magic Camp trailer below, and let me know in the comments section if you plan to watch this movie, or if you’d rather check out Hamilton or Frozen 2 for the umpteenth time.