For over 20 years, the husband-and-wife team of Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton have been symbols of American independent cinema, dating back to their 2005 mumblecore dramedy, The Puffy Chair. Since then, Duplass, along with his brother, Jay Duplass, defined a subgenre of independent film with their low-budget and intimate character dramas.

While Duplass and Aselton have starred in mainstream shows and movies, their hearts lie with the spirit of independent filmmaking. With Magic Hour, the upcoming film written and directed by and co-starring Aselton, the pair have returned to their roots, all while providing Aselton a chance to prove her chops as an autonomous artist. The film stars Aselton and Daveed Diggs as a couple escaping to the desert to navigate complicated feelings in their relationship.

At SXSW 2025, Steve Weintraub sits down with Aselton and Duplass at Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center to discuss Magic Hour, imbuing personal reflections into the story, and the struggles involved in independent filmmaking.

There's a "Spiritual Nature" to Premiering 'Magic Hour' at SXSW

"Let's make a movie that is deeply personal to us."

COLLIDER: I am thrilled to be talking to you guys for Magic Hour.

MARK DUPLASS: We're pumped to be here. We shot this movie a year and a half ago, and it's the first time we're bringing it to audiences, so that's a cool thing.

KATIE ASELTON: That's why SXSW is the ideal place to bring it into the world. It's fun and dreamy and a little desert-y.

Did you actually think about, “Do we want to go to Sundance? Do we want to go to SXSW?” Did you have that conversation?

ASELTON: Yes, but it's not like we get to choose, you know? I think SXSW was always what we felt was the right fit for this movie.

DUPLASS: There's a spiritual nature of what SXSW was for us, going all the way back to The Puffy Chair, which was 20 years ago. I remember being at Sundance with The Puffy Chair, and we premiered very late at the festival. We were one of the last movies they accepted, for sure, and they let us know that! [Laughs] “You'll premiere on Wednesday when everybody's gone.” A couple of people had seen it, and it just started to whisper, but it really wasn't until SXSW that people saw the movie. All the press and all the buyers came and saw the movie, and it started to have its moment. I don’t really believe in that sort of thing, but it is interesting that 20 years later we're coming back here with this, which is in many ways kind of a return to the original principles of filmmaking that we started with, which was like, “Let's make a movie that is deeply personal to us, that is not considering marketability whatsoever. It's just about the art. And let's do it with our cash and with no obstacles.”

ASELTON: It really does feel like a return. I think when we all made The Puffy Chair together, we weren't in the business. We weren’t a part of it. We didn't expect to be invited in as graciously as we were, but that gave us such a freedom of being like, “Well, if we're not in that business, we don't have to play by their rules. We'll do it our way and make it up as we go along.” It gave us so much creative freedom in doing that. I think there is something to be said about the business [being] a bit in shambles. I think fewer and fewer films are being financed, and fewer movies are being bought. All the rules are out the window again.

DUPLASS: So what's it all about now?

ASELTON: It’s now on your terms, all over again. If you're not doing it to make anyone else happy, you're just doing it to make yourself happy, and what a way to make a movie.

'Magic Hour' May or May Not Be About Their Codependency

"Isn't that the romance of everything we read about?"

I have so many follow-ups to this, but everyone watching won’t have seen the movie yet, so how have you been describing it to friends and family, or what do you want to tell people about it?

ASELTON: I think, ultimately, it's a love story.

DUPLASS: There's a simple logline that is an artful dodge of some of the plot turns in the movie that we like to keep under wraps. Shhh!

ASELTON: This is just between us, you guys.

DUPLASS: It's about a couple experiencing a really, really rough patch in their relationship, and they head out to the desert to see if they can work it out. But it's about a lot more than that. It was a movie that was birthed about five years ago. Katie and I do this thing where we spend lovely Christmas holidays with our kids and our family, and then we go on a vacation, and we have this big party at New Year's, and then by the time January 3 rolls around, we're like, “Get us the fuck away from everybody.” [Laughs] Katie and I go away for like 3 or 4 days together, and we talk about our year, talk about, “Oh, yeah, we're married, I love you, this is what we're doing, and what are our principles?”

Katie very squarely was just like, “I miss doing what we used to do when there were no obstacles, and we would just go make things.” We both have gotten to this place where I don't want to say "guilty of it," but there's this thing that happens where because we are nearer to finances, and we have access to that, it makes you question how you should make something as opposed to 20 years ago when we made The Puffy Chair, there was only one option: go into the credit card, make the movie and go. It really connected with me. I just want to make something that I feel really great about doing as an actor and as a writer and director. We had a six-hour drive back from where we were up the coast to home.

ASELTON: It was right after New Year's in 2020, so really anything was possible.

DUPLASS: Everything was possible for the next two months.

ASELTON: The world was our oyster.

DUPLASS: We pulled out our little notes app on our phone, and we just started talking about this movie idea. And as usual, it started more with, “What's interesting to us? What do we uniquely have to offer? And what is that now?" There are 500 movies and TV shows in your queue right now; how can we make something that's just not another burden for you that you feel you have to watch? That's the first question we ask. The thing that spilled out of our mouths first was our codependency. It's something that we talk a lot about, and we are confused by and conflicted about.

ASELTON: A lot of people had some real judgment about it real early on in our relationship.

I don't actually know how codependent you are.

ASELTON: Pretty darn codependent! We’ve literally been making movies together for 20 years.

DUPLASS: This is what fascinates me about it. On one hand, it is a four-letter word. You shouldn't be codependent. You go to therapy so you can stand on your own, and you elect to be with someone, but you have your boundaries up, and we're both our own people, and that all sounds great. At the same time, like, how beautiful to be so inextricably linked with a human. Isn't that the romance of everything we read about? Starting with Wuthering Heights. This is what I've always wanted. It's my dream.