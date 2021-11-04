Apple TV+ has announced a new docuseries event that will cover the life and 13 season-spanning NBA career of Earvin "Magic" Johnson, the two-time Hall of Famer and cultural icon. The four-part series will address both Johnson's life and his career, as well as his global influence, both on and off the court.

The currently untitled series will follow Johnson's life from his beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to his five-time NBA championship career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the impact of his HIV status and his later career pivot to activism and entrepreneurship. The documentary will feature never-before-seen footage of the great, along with new interviews and glimpses into his life. This series will give audiences an unprecedented look at a sports legend.

The series is directed by Rick Famuyiwa, who previously directed the 2015 film Dope, and edited by Dirk Westervelt, who worked on the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari. Rachel Morrison, who previously worked on Black Panther, serves as the series' cinematographer. The series is produced for Apple by XTR and New Slate Ventures. It is produced in association with H.Wood Media and Delirio Films.

The docuseries is a part of a growing number of prestige documentary projects to be featured on Apple TV+, including the Emmy Award-winning Boys State and the hit documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, as well as The Velvet Underground from director Todd Haynes and the Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated Beastie Boys Story. After launching in 2019, Apple TV+ has grown its original production line-up to include many award-winning series and films, including the cultural juggernaut Ted Lasso.

No release date has yet been set for the series, which will stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

