One of the biggest sporting personalities in the world, Magic Johnson, is getting an all-access docuseries about his life, courtesy of Apple TV+.

Considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Johnson led a long-ranging career in the 1980s, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team picked up five NBA championships during his tenure, and in three of the years he played for the Lakers, Johnson was awarded the NBA's Most Valuable Player award. They Call Me Magic is set to offer a rare glimpse into his incredible real-life story, from his time with the Lakers through to his world-shaking HIV/AIDS diagnosis. He's considered a leading figure in changing the public perception of the virus, then erroneously considered a "gay disease," at a time when thousands across the globe were dying every year.

It's the latest in a wide-ranging slate of documentary works to come from Apple TV+, who won critical acclaim and a swathe of awards for the politically charged Boys State, about a group of boys building a representative government from the ground up. The Velvet Underground, the latest film from Todd Haynes, premiered at last year's Cannes Film Festival and focused on the career of the eponymous rock group. Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, focusing on the titular 20-year-old pop superstar, was a global smash hit.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Wool': 8 Projects to Watch With Upcoming Apple TV+ Series Cast Members

Apple TV+ was the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world in November 2019, and has premiered more original hits than any other streaming service in the time since. Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 202 wins and 918 awards nominations in less than two years. It's available on the Apple TV app, on most popular smart devices and TVs, Chromecast, and online.

They Call Me Magic will debut globally on Apple TV+ on April 22. Check out the trailer and synopsis below.

"With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, They Call Me Magic features intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era."

'The Color Purple': Oprah Winfrey Unveils Full Cast of Musical Film Adaptation Winfrey is producing the film alongside Steven Spielberg, who directed the original 1985 film.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email