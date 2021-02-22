Disney+ has tapped noted Disney superfan and Outlander EP Ronald D. Moore to develop a TV series set in its Magic Kingdom universe that could lead to a possible franchise down the line.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the first project is titled The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, and it's set in a world where all of the different themed lands of the Disney parks actually exist in another reality populated by characters from the studio's classic films.

The potential series hails from 20th Television, and though it's still in the developmental stage, Moore has signed a deal to write and executive produce The Society of Explorers and Adventurers. Should Disney execs like what they see from Moore's imagination, they'll entrust him to build out the larger Magic Kingdom universe and oversee the entire franchise, which could even have a theatrical component if the idea proves popular enough.

THR notes that Moore is working closely with the Disney Imagineering team, who design and create the magic inside Disney's parks around the world, and that Disney+ is already staffing up a writers room who would be tasked with exploring characters such as the sea boat captain from Jungle Cruise, the prospector from Big Thunder Mountain, and the climbers of the Matterhorn attraction, to name but a few possible examples.

Moore and his Tall Ship Productions banner -- which includes his longtime collaborators Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis — recently left Sony TV to sign an eight-figure deal with 20th Television, leaving money on the table just so he could work with Disney and get his hands on the studio's vast IP. The first project under the pact is a new take on Swiss Family Robinson that Jon M. Chu will direct for Disney+.

"I decided to go there mostly because my childhood was built around a lot of things that were Disney. I am a huge fan and aficionado of the Disneyland park in Anaheim to the point where I would go there by myself periodically and ride the rides," Moore recently said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "The opportunity for me to get to work on a lot of the classic IP that Disney has and things in their library that meant so much to me as a child growing up and that I have shared with my children ultimately was just something I couldn't pass up."

Moore is the mastermind behind the successful Battlestar Galactica revamp, and as you might imagine, like most of Hollywood, he's also itching to do something in the Star Wars universe. Let's see how he does with this Magic Kingdom franchise first, before Disney hands him the keys to its real kingdom...

