He’s back! Channing Tatum is set to return to his fan-favorite role of Mike Lane in the newly anticipated Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Deadline reports. Dancing into the new film with Tatum will be director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin, who both spearheaded the original 2012 blockbuster hit. The sequel film is slated to be released exclusively to HBO Max, so fans won’t even need to rush to a theater in order to catch their favorite dancer back on the screen. Joining the production team will be Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, as well as Carolin, Nick Wechsler, and Peter Kiernan.

Magic Mike first stole the hearts of fans everywhere when Tatum starred as Mike, a man just trying to live paycheck to paycheck doing any type of gig he could, whether that be a handyman job or car detail. However, when the sun went down, Mike raked in dollars starring in an all-male revue, shakin’ his booty and more for thirsty customers that couldn't seem to get enough of the buff performer. When he met a new up and comer nicknamed the Kid (Alex Pettyfer), good guy Mike took the 19-year-old on as a mentee to teach him the ins and outs of the dancing business. Things got a little messy for Mike when he needed to juggle both the business as well as his blossoming romance with the Kid’s sister.

The first two Magic Mike franchise films brought in almost $300 million in sales from the global box office and even created a market for live performances when in 2017 dancers took the stage in Magic Mike Live. Initially created for viewings and performances in Las Vegas only, the show quickly took off and celebrated sold-out runs in London, Berlin, and Australia. The live stage performance has recently reported that it will be taking things on the road with a multi-year tour set to start in Nashville, Tennessee on April 6, 2022, followed by performances in Miami and across North America. The live show has even brought about its very own spinoff in the form of a reality competition series titled Finding Magic Mike, which will follow several men in an attempt to regain their own magic and charm, set to premiere on HBO Max on December 16.

Of his eagerness in returning to the screen as Mike, Tatum said, “There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same.” Tatum even took to Twitter to share the thrilling news today, posting a photo of the script and writing, “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”

We are so excited that Tatum is tapping back in along with so much of the original creative team behind the box office crushing original film. While there is no release date yet, we will be sure to keep you up to date on all things Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Check out Tatum's tweet below:

