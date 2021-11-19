For everyone that had “Magic Mike Reality Series” on their 2021 bingo card, this one’s for you. Today, HBO Max has announced the arrival of their reality meets competition show Finding Magic Mike. The seven-episode, unscripted series will air on the platform beginning December 16, and to accompany the announcement, the network has dropped a teaser for fans to get a look (or several) at what they can expect.

The new show will follow 10 men who, according to the show's logline, have “lost their magic.” The competition-driven series will follow the group as they get whipped back into shape in all aspects of their minds, bodies, and spirits as they are trained and taught sultry and physically demanding dance routines that they will then need to perform for a set of judges to see who stays and who goes. At the end of the series, we will find out exactly who has what it takes to be the real Magic Mike. More than just bragging rights and new dirty dance moves, the winner will also be taking home a hefty cash prize.

Finding Magic Mike is set to include Adam Rodriguez (Magic Mike XXL), Alison Faulk, Vincent Marini, and Luke Broadlick (Magic Mike XXL). The contestants will also be baring it all to a set of guest judges including Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seaes, and Robin Thede.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Reunite for 'The Real Magic Mike' HBO Max Reality Competition Series

While it’s yet to be seen if the original Magic Mike, aka Channing Tatum, will be making a guest appearance on the show to teach the lineup of guys a thing or two, Tatum is helping out behind the scenes as an executive producer along with Steven Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, David Tibballs, and Rodriguez, with Anita Brown, Kevin Boyer, and Jenny Chan signed on to serve as co-executive producers.

The teaser shows the guys getting their grooves back and also gaining some humbleness as they are seen learning new routines in a dance-based boot camp, working on their physique, performing in front of crowds of screaming women, and even… testing out their skills on grandmas? We’ll have to wait to see what that’s all about when Finding Magic Mike comes to HBO Max on December 16. Check out the trailer below for a little more than a sneak peek of what you can expect from this new competition series.

MAGIC MIKE XXL Trailer: Channing Tatum and His Stripper Pals Hit the Road Channing Tatum and his buddies take a road trip for a final blow-out performance--clothing optional.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email