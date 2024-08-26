The Big Picture Get ready to see Channing Tatum dance on your TV in Magic Mike starting September 1 on Netflix.

Magic Mike was written by Reid Carolin and directed by Steven Soderbergh, known for Traffic and Erin Brockovich.

Other exciting films coming to Netflix on September 1 include 3:10 to Yuma, Edge of Tomorrow, and Jaws.

After months of not having a streaming home, the original Magic Mike movie will be available to watch at home soon. Magic Mike fans will be able to see Channing Tatum dance on their living room TV alongside co-stars Alex Pettyfer and Olivia Munn starting September 1, when the movie will officially begin streaming on Netflix. The film follows a male stripper who takes on a pupil and teaches him the ways of business and the best way to party, meet women, and make a lot of money. In addition to Tatum, Pettyfer, and Munn, Magic Mike also stars Matthew McConaughey, James Martin Kelly, and Cody Horn, and the film currently sits at respectable scores of 78% from critics and 60% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Magic Mike was written by Reid Carolin, who made his screenwriting debut with Magic Mike in 2012 and has since worked on both sequels, Magic Mike XXL, and Magic Mike's Last Dance. He also worked with Tatum on Dog, the buddy animal comedy which he and Tatum co-directed. Magic Mike was helmed by legendary director Steven Soderbergh, who is best known for his Oscar-winning effort in 2000 with Traffic (Michael Douglas) and was also nominated for an Oscar the following year for directing Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts). Soderbergh passed on the directing torch to Gregory Jacobs for the 2015 sequel but assumed control of the 2023 trilogy-concluding film, which also stars Salma Hayek.

What Else Is Coming to Netflix on September 1?

Magic Mike joins a stacked group of movies coming to Netflix on September 1, as the biggest streaming service in the world looks to appeal to an even larger audience. One of the more intriguing films coming soon is 3:10 to Yuma, the western remake starring Christian Bale and Russell Crowe which is slated to premiere on the platform on September 1. Coming a little later but still exciting is Edge of Tomorrow, the Tom Cruise-led sci-fi epic which also stars Emily Blunt. The first three Jaws movies will also make an appearance on Netflix at the beginning of next month, along with the first three Expendables movies.

Magic Mike on Netflix starting September 1.

