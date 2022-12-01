It’s been over seven years since Magic Mike and the boys last graced the world with their presence on the silver screen and, if the newly released trailer for trilogy capper Magic Mike’s Last Dance is any indication, they’ve sorely been missed. While a seeming glance will lead audiences to believe that the films have little to offer outside the usual "girls night out" Channing Tatum fanfare, director Steven Soderbergh and franchise architect Reid Carolin put special effort into ensuring that a strong element of authenticity permeates the series throughout.

One has to look no further than the original film’s opening, largely focused on the difficulties of a nation-wide recession and the odd jobs that ordinary people have to pull through just to get by. In fact, throughout the film Soderbergh focuses more on the toxic behaviors of men, whether it be their tendency for violence or drug habits, than on the fun and games of male stripping. The result: a thoughtful blockbuster with a realist aesthetic that found itself somewhat at odds with the raunchier movie that its marketing campaign sold. Nevertheless, the film was a resounding success, grossing over $150 million against a measly $7 million budget and inspiring what’s arguably a far superior and endlessly rewatchable sequel in the form of Magic Mike XXL.

Though not as critically well-received as the original, Magic Mike XXL amplifies the first film’s experiential elements to take the party to the next level. Director Gregory Jacobs breaks away from Soderbergh’s grounded and gritty storytelling to offer more colors, more inclusion, and far more insight into the positive power that men can wield, not just with their bodies but with their words as well. That’s not to say it sells out by any means, only that it has different ambitions. Instead of centering on the bittersweet message about bodies as a selling tool, it hones in on one far more positive: male bodies as a means of celebrating women everywhere.

Steven Soderbergh's Cinematography Illustrates Magic Mike's Character Growth

Let’s start with the cinematography. While the sequel wasn’t helmed by Soderbergh himself, he did provide some significant muscle as far as cinematography and editing go. Take the beach scene, in which Mike meets Amber Heard's Zoe for the first time. In a sensitive and inclusive conversation that features Mike expressing his admiration for drag queens, the scene’s most significant turning point involves the characters deciding not to become involved romantically, instigated by Mike and reinforced visually by their being shot as silhouettes. While sex was commonplace in the first film and specifically listed as a motivator for stripping to begin with, these characters are now shadows of who they formerly were, symbolizing their growth towards men who don’t want their sexual power corrupted by the act of sex itself. It's as if they're shedding their skin, showing themselves for who they are on the inside rather than the emotionless bodies that the act of stripping for money inspires the perception of.

Magic Mike and the Boys Display Male Camaraderie at Its Finest

One of the few instances of sexual encounter in the film involves Joe Manganiello’s Big Dick Richie and Andie MacDowell’s Nancy, whereupon after the act the boys express their happiness for him. This isn’t done in the typical "bro" manner in which they congratulate him for getting laid. Rather, they comment on the connection they saw them share with one another the night before. After Nancy laments that she could have used a man as charming as him “in [her] day,” Richie sincerely responds, “I’d say it’s still your day, ma’am,” revealing a sensitivity absent in all but the most emotionally climactic moments of the original. This illuminates another dominating factor of the sequel: the male camaraderie on display.

The toxic masculinity of the first film is very much emblemized by Matthew McConaughey's Dallas, peaking when he berates Mike for returning from a party without pay in spite of the fact that he was chased out and assaulted. Without Dallas holding them back, the remaining characters and their relationships have much more breathing room to explore their friendships and themselves. Take, for example, the aforementioned beach scene when Mike insists that Ken (Matt Bomer), the soft and spiritual member of the group, punches him to put aside any negative feelings he might harbor towards him for leaving. Upon Mike's insistence, Ken strikes only to immediately regret his actions. "There are a lot better ways to handle that," he says to Mike and the laughing men surrounding them, enraged by their juvenile behavior. It's a small moment but one that deftly showcases the directions that these characters aspire to grow in. With Dallas gone, they're finally free to be themselves without a hyper-masculine, cash-obsessed patriarch running the show.

Further breaking away from Dallas and his influence, a massive plot point of Magic Mike XXL concerns the boys abandoning their old uninspired stripping routines for the sake of exploring their own artistic passions as male entertainers. This is something that Dallas would never allow, as his insistence on performing old, typical, and uninspired routines to '80s songs (very much a caricature of what the world of male entertaining can be) led the boys to always play it safe. Their breaking free from the toxic ways of the old is most perfectly crystallized in what’s arguably the film’s most heart-warming scene: the gas station sequence.

When Mike goads Big Dick Richie into performing new routines (on molly, no less), he challenges him to enter a gas station and perform a freestyle dance in an attempt to make the seemingly unhappy store clerk smile. It’s important to note that this scene specifically isn’t about turning the store clerk on, just making her smile. Richie, initially hesitant, enters the store and, as he steadily gets into the groove of his improvised performance, sees the boys adorably hyping him up like a football player approaching the touchdown line. Skewing away from the nigh-kitchen sink drama that dominated the original, XXL instead opts for a bromantic hangout road movie, with lovable characters and interactions that encourage them to embrace their art rather than stomach through it. It spotlights the secondary characters of the first for a portrayal of positive masculinity at its finest, where the men cheer their stripper friends on just as much as the women they work for do.

'Magic Mike XXL' Celebrates Women Everywhere

Speaking of the women they work for, arguably the most essential element of Magic Mike XXL with respect to the original is the amount of thought and conversation placed in favor of the female gaze. In the film, the boys consistently discuss how women’s adult entertainment differs to that of men’s. It’s not like Hustlers or Showgirls where the women stripping are viewed as empty sexual vessels. As Donald Glover eloquently states in a poignant car drive: “Girls have to deal with men in their lives who every day, they don't listen to them. They don't ask them what they want. All we got to do is ask them what they want and when they tell you, it's a beautiful thing, man. We're like healers or something.” Over the course of two movies, these men evolve from people trying to escape the crudity of their profession to men attempting to transform their sex appeal into something deeper - something that empowers women through serving a sexual fantasy that’s just as tender as it is erotic.

Prior to the finale, Jada Pinkett Smith’s character Rome asks the audience: "Ladies, do you mind if I refer to y'all as queens? Are you ready to be worshiped? Are you ready to be exalted?" The film proves with this line and many others that it’s not just about showing women a cheap thrill but making them realize their own beauty, helping them unleash the confident queen inside them. And therein lies the crux of it all. While 2012’s Magic Mike portrayed the world of male entertainment as one of economic necessity, Magic Mike XXL portrays the vocation as one worthy of pride. It’s not about making a quick buck or even surviving, it’s about how the best results in any economic transaction come from channeling one’s own unique and specific passions into one’s work.

While male sexuality has been primarily associated with a sex-obsessed manipulative deviance, a notion that the first film doesn't contend but also doesn't deny, XXL showcases a healthier side of the same coin. Through the supportive relationships that the boys develop with each other and the women in their lives, putting their sensitivity out on full display, XXL champions positive masculinity in a way that few other films have ever done before. The film is certainly not just a female crowd pleaser, it’s a learning experience for men and women alike that one can only hope the upcoming Magic Mike's Last Dance will build upon.