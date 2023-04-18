If you loved Magic Mike’s Last Dance now is the time to bring it home. The Channing Tatum-led feature is finally out on Digital and Blu-Ray for collectors. The final chapter in Mike’s story is out for good and did great at the box office during the Valentine's Day weekend. The latest franchise entry adds Salma Hayek Pinault to the mix and it’s all well worth it as she brings her signature elegance to the role.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is a fish out of water tale as Mike is broke and bartending in Florida for a catering company. There he meets Maxandra, a London-based socialite, who offers him a show he wasn’t prepared for. Nonetheless, Mike takes the opportunity and heads to London; however, he realizes Maxandra has ulterior motives and it can put Mike’s career on the line. The light-hearted seductive feature won fans hearts and brought a great conclusion to the long-running story.

The Legacy of Magic Mike

The Magic Mike franchise has been popcorn entertainment that fans love. The movies have a lot of seduction, panache, and dancing as well as Mike’s story at heart. Loosely based on Tatum’s experience working as a stripper in Florida, the success of the original feature singlehandedly put him in the Hollywood A list and became a platform for many talents henceforth. The franchise has come a long way since and while it feels like it was Mike’s last outing there’s always potential that he just might pop back on the scene.

Image Via Warner Bros.

The movie’s dance sequence has always been the highlight and the latest iteration has a 30-minute long sequence. Speaking of the dancing director Steven Soderbergh previously revealed, My job is, how do I make each one of these distinct? I can't shoot them all the same way, I have to come up with a different approach for each dance. And that was really the challenge.” The original idea for the feature came to him after watching a Broadway show created by Tatum and his team but the director was so inspired that he turned it into the final movie.

Along with Tatum as Mike and Hayek as Maxandra, the ensemble cast features Ayub Khan Din as Victor, Vicki Pepperdine as Edna, Alan Cox as Roger, Caitlin Gerard as Kim, Jemelia George as Zadie, and Juliette Motamed as Hannah, all of whom packs in powerful performances. Tatum and Carolin serve as executive producers alongside Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, and Peter Kiernan.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is available on Digital and Blu-Ray now. You can check out the announcement below: