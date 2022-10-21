Channing Tatum has sent temperatures soaring with a seductive first look at the forthcoming installment in the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which is loosely based on the tales of Tatum's personal experience as a stripper, is gearing up for its latest tantalizing release, helmed by returning director Steven Soderbergh.

In preparation, Tatum has given audiences a teaser look at what is to come for the film. In an image shared on his Instagram page, he is seen turning up the heat with co-star Salma Hayek, who looks effortless in a fuchsia pink silk robe, as she sits on a chair positioned in front of him in the middle of a luxurious house. With her eyes closed, Mike holds his shirt up as he guides her hands down his muscular torso in what appears to be a private show just for her. The image marks the first time fans have seen Hayek take center stage as Mike's love interest following news Thandiwe Newton would no longer be a part of the project after deciding to step away to "deal with family matters."

Although details have been scarce, audiences can expect to see the titular star in a committed relationship for the first time. Soderbergh previously teased how the strong love interest storyline is a significant nod to Mike's progression as a man over the course of the three films. "The third [movie] is the sort of apex of everything that we've been talking about in that area," he previously told Collider. "Not just taking the dancing to another level, but really getting into the relationship aspect that's been an undercurrent in all of the films. Like Mike has a full-on relationship that's at the center of this movie, while all this stuff is going on, and we haven't done that before." However, in line with the rest of the Magic Mike series, the romance is not set to follow the format of a "traditional love story," according to Tatum.

Image via Warner Brothers

RELATED: 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Sets Theatrical Release Date

Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to welcome Soderbergh home to the sultry saga after Gregory Jacobs took the reins for its predecessor film Magic Mike XXL. It will also see a return for screenwriter Reid Carolin who penned both previous films.

It has been ten years since audiences first saw Tatum take to the theatrical stage as Mike. Since then, Magic Mike has spawned into something of an empire with live stage shows erupting in major cities around the globe, including London, Las Vegas and most recent addition, Miami. It has also birthed a TV show titled Finding Magic Mike, which sees ten men go head-to-head to perform their best strip routines in hopes of being crowned the "Real Magic Mike."

Magic Mike's Last Dance will land in theaters on February 10 2023.