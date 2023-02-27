Magic Mike’s Last Dance is sashaying its way to a digital release. The third installment of Channing Tatum’s labor of love has had an impressive box office run, in its opening weekend. The feature stood triumphant among the likes of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Titanic release as the female audience favored the sensual comedy drama. The movie will now be available on digital for fans who prefer to own a copy on February 28, the movie's Twitter handle revealed.

Directed by franchise helmer Steven Soderbergh and written by Reid Carolin, who penned the last two movies, the movie grossed has so far $48.8 million at the worldwide box office. It also has a 74 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, however, the movie got mixed to lukewarm reactions from some fans and critics. The feature was conceived by the director after he saw the Broadway version and was instantly inspired to make it into a full-length feature. The movie was initially planned to be a straight-to-HBO Max feature, however, good reactions during the test screenings gave the filmmakers a boost to change course towards a theatrical release that proved fruitful.

What’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance About?

The third installment sees Mike bartending in Florida for a catering company after losing almost everything during the pandemic. Here he meets Salma Hayek Pinault’s wealthy socialite character Maxandra Mendoza. As the two come close she asks him to put up a show in London, while Mike feels this is his ultimate chance, Maxandra has ulterior motives that raise the stakes and now Mike’s career is on the line. Full of franchise-staple sensual dance sequences and charming characters Magic Mike’s Last Dance is billed as the last of the trilogy while Soderbergh has previously mentioned the idea of spin-off characters in the works. The original movie cemented Tatum as the Hollywood A-lister and is loosely based on his experience working as a stripper in Florida. The franchise has come a long way and while it feels like it was Mike’s last outing there’s always a potential he just might pop back on the scene.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Ending Explained: Is This Really the End?

Along with Tatum as Mike and Hayek as Maxandra, the ensemble cast features Ayub Khan Din as Victor, Vicki Pepperdine as Edna, Alan Cox as Roger, Caitlin Gerard as Kim, Jemelia George as Zadie, and Juliette Motamed as Hannah, all of whom packs in powerful performances. Tatum and Carolin serve as executive producers alongside Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, and Peter Kiernan.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is available on digital on February 28. You can check out the movie’s trailer below: