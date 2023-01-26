Magic Mike is coming soon with new moves in a bigger setting! As we are weeks away from the release date of Magic Mike’s Last Dance more information about the feature is coming out with behind-the-scenes looks, posters, and trailers. The feature will see a broke Mike, who is bartending in Florida when he meets a socialite who offers him an opportunity to put on a show in London. With the premise set for the final dance and passion-infused movie in the franchise, actors Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek talk about what to expect from the upcoming threequel in a new featurette.

“This is the third Magic Mike movie. It’s gonna blow people’s minds,” says Hayek in the clip which finally reveals her character’s name as Maxandra Mendoza. The one-minute-long clip intercuts various behind-the-scenes moments of Hayek and Tatum hard at work practicing dance routines with the dance crew. Tatum elaborates, “This is a place where we can redesign what Magic Mike actually is. This is a fish out of water story.”

In the following snippets, we see Mike responding to various socio-economic differences between his life in Miami and in London which creates some hilarious moments. The setting of the movie has changed as Hayek notes, “we never got out of a strip club, this time we have a theater.” The synopsis of the movie notes that Hayek’s character has ulterior motives which put Mike’s career at the line, “It’s a whole different thing, Mike is trying to evolve the genre, that’s beyond special,” Tatum tells.

Image via Warner Brothers

Tatum and Hayek’s comments are in line with franchise director Steven Soderbergh, who previously revealed that the inspiration for the movie came from very early schematic workshops of the live show, which he felt was intriguing. But things changed when he saw the finished Broadway version in London “I was so captivated by it that I got on the phone, and said, 'I think we should abandon the Broadway idea, and I would like to make a movie that is a fictionalized version of how Mike comes up with the idea for the live show.'”

Alongside Tatum as Mike and Hayek as socialite Maxandra, Magic Mike's Last Dance also casts Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, and Nas Ganev.

Magic Mike's Last Dance will bow in theaters on February 10. You can check out the featurette below: