Magic Mike’s Last Dance was initially on straight-to-streaming path on HBO Max, before landing a theatrical release. With a limited release, opening in 1,500 theaters the film has grossed a total of $8.2 million at the domestic box office so far. Director Steven Soderbergh's third installment in the hit Magic Mike franchise, which follows Channing Tatum’s stripper with a heart of gold, was the No. 1 choice for audiences during this weekend, so far. However internationally the moving is faring better, pulling in $10.4 million over its opening weekend. Globally, Magic Mike’s Last Dance has earned $18.6 million.

Playing at a specially curated list of a limited 1,500 North American theaters for its domestic run, the latest Magic Mike film made a total of $4.1 million – including Thursday previews – on its first Friday and opening day. Magic Mike’s Last Dance packed theaters with a per location average of about $5467, which is more than twice the per-location average of the second film in the franchise, 2015’s Magic Mike XXL. The hip-thrusting, body-rolling threequel had the lowest start in the franchise yet – following the $39 million 2012’s original film Magic Mike opened with or the $12.8 million made opening weekend by Magic Mike XXL.

Globally, the first two installments in the now decade-old franchise were huge commercial hits, grossing a total of $167 million and $117 million respectively on economical budgets. Despite a more significant budget than the previous entries, the third Magic Mike film was never intended to play in theaters. When Discovery bought out the company and David Zaslav took over as CEO, encouragingly positive test screenings for Magic Mike’s Last Dance led executives to give the film a theatrical release. Its release reflects a shift in strategy for Warner Bros. to refocus on theatrical experiences while elevating the property and providing films to cinemas desperate for new releases.

With the Super Bowl weekend keeping many potential moviegoers at home for the biggest TV event of the year, it may be surprising to see a big franchise timing a release during the same weekend. However, the timing is intentional since the date was specifically chosen as an opportunity leading into Galentine’s Day celebrations this Monday and Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, as well as the long President’s Day Holiday this upcoming weekend.

Also starring Salma Hayek Pinault (the voice of Kitty Softpaws in Puss in Boots: Last Wish), Last Dance is not the first Tatum-led title to kick off the Super Bowl and pre-Valentine’s Day weekend in theaters, with the top spot in tow. The popular American actor and heartthrob has had past no. 1 debuts on the same weekend in previous years with 2012’s romance-drama The Vow and 2010’s Dear John, which was a film adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name.

The top ten designated market areas for Magic Mike’s Last Dance starts with Los Angeles and New York, coming in at first and second place respectively. Dallas comes up behind in third with Chicago, San Francisco and Houston following as the fourth, fifth and sixth best markets. This winds up with Washington D.C., Toronto, Philadelphia and Phoenix rounding out the list of top North American markets so far. On a smaller scale, the top locations include Santikos Palladium San Antonio, Santikos Casa Blanca San Antonio, AMC Century City Los Angeles, Star Cinema Grill Baybrook Houston and AMC Burbank Los Angeles taking the top five spots. Alamo Brooklyn New York, Harkins Estrella Falls Phoenix, AMC Porter Ranch Los Angeles; AMC Lincoln Square New York, and Cinemark Century 16 in Corpus Christi, Texas, garner the sixth to tenth spots.

With the debut of the third film, the broader Magic Mike brand has never been stronger. Hype for this film helped contribute an increase in ticket sales for the Magic Mike Live performances in Las Vegas, Miami, and London, which is up approximately +50% over last year. Check out the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance in theaters now, below: