The Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek-led film initially beat out 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and the re-release of 'Titanic' during its debut weekend.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is still holding on strong at the box office in its second weekend, especially globally. The film, which is the second sequel to Steven Soderbergh's Magic Mike, grossed a total of $4.6 million on 3,883 screens across 41 overseas markets. The film's box office numbers represent a strong -37% drop, showing an excellent hold against the opening of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The sequel performed extremely well overseas this weekend, with impressive holds throughout many countries including Switzerland (-24%), Belgium (-25%), Germany (-27%), Holland & Finland (-30%), Denmark (-32%), Italy (-38%), Australia (-39%) and the UK (-40%). After this past weekend, Magic Mike's Last Dance has accumulated an international gross of $19.6 million, resulting in a worldwide total of $37.7 million.

What is Magic Mike's Last Dance About?

Magic Mike's Last Dance sees Channing Tatum reprising the titular role, and follows the former male stripper as he finds himself having to work as a bartender for a catering company after losing almost everything during the COVID-19 pandemic. At his bartending gig, he meets Maxandra Mendoza, a wealthy socialite played by Salma Hayek Pinault. The two begin a romance and a professional relationship that may allow Mike's biggest dreams to come true. Ayub Khan Din, Vicki Pepperdine, Alan Cox, and Caitlin Gerard round out the rest of the film's cast.

Soderbergh returned to the director's chair for Magic Mike's Last Dance, after sitting out of the first sequel, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who penned the first two Magic Mike movies, returned to write the script for Magic Mike's Last Dance. Carolin also serves as an executive producer alongside Channing Tatum, Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, and Peter Kiernan.

While reviews for Magic Mike's Last Dance are mixed to negative, the film is definitely piquing the interest of audiences around the globe. The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes for the sequel is currently at 73 percent with over 500 verified ratings. Magic Mike's Last Dance debuted at number one last weekend domestically, grossing over $8 million. The film beat out Avatar: The Way of Water and the re-release of Titanic, two James Cameron blockbusters, during its initial weekend, which is nothing short of impressive. What is even more impressive is the fact that Magic Mike's Last Dance was originally never supposed to receive a theatrical release, but instead go straight to streaming on HBO Max. The decision to change the film's streaming release to a theatrical one after positive test screenings has proven to be quite fruitful.