Channing Tatum cemented his name as a lucrative star in Hollywood with the 2012s Magic Mike. Based on his own experience as a stripper in Tampa, Florida, the movie went on to become a huge commercial success and was followed by a sequel, Magic Mike XXL, three years later, which went on to become even more successful. So it is safe to say there is significant anticipation for the final movie in the trilogy and after eight years, that expectation has turned into reality with Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Tatum has released a new poster for the upcoming feature, that sees a black-and-white image of the actor dancing with Salma Hayek, who plays a wealthy socialite. The message in elegant, colorful typography on top reads, “The Last Tease.” The image coupled with its message makes the movie feel equal parts seductive and sophisticated. Magic Mike’s Last Dance is easily among the most anticipated release of 2023, prepping the franchise to go out with a bang.

The feature will follow Mike taking to the stage once again when a business deal goes bad and leaves him broke and bartending in Florida. Mike then heads to London with a rich and bored socialite (played by Hayek) he meets, hoping for a last hurrah. Though he soon finds the woman has an agenda of her own and now his career is on the line. Tatum, who also produced the film, previously described the movie as a “fish-out-of-water story,” sort of a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.” Speaking of dancing, director Steven Soderbergh revealed that the “last 30-plus minutes of the movie are just this giant dance sequence.”

Image via Warner Brothers

RELATED: 'Magic Mike’s Last Dance': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Steamy Sequel

Alongside Tatum as Mike, the movie's cast includes Hayek, Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, and Nas Ganev. Franchise helmer, director Soderbergh, returns to direct from a script by Reid Carolin, who wrote the first two movies and frequently collaborates with the actor-producer. Earlier this year in July, Soderbergh announced that developments were ongoing for additional films in the franchise which centered around other characters unrelated to Mike. With amazing talents attached to the feature, both on and off screen, the movie is sure to fare very well with fans, who’d certainly turn up to see Mike for his last dance.

Magic Mike's Last Dance will debut in theaters on February 10, 2023. You can check out the new image below: