The Magic Mike saga has spawned something of an empire for Channing Tatum. Taking off back in 2012, the first installment in the franchise chronicled the story of Mike Lane, a handyman during the day and stripper at night. Whilst there was plenty of top-tier choreography, the film also tapped into some of the less glamorous parts of the lifestyle such as struggling to make ends meet and the easy path to over-indulgence. The film loosely pulled from Tatum's experience of stripping during his younger years which inevitably added to his delivery as Mike. More than a decade on from the film's successful release, threequel Magic Mike's Last Dance is gearing up to hit screens and its official poster has been unveiled in its honor.

With the release date fast approaching, the poster reminds fans of the franchise to be excited about its release. Of the posters released for the upcoming film this has been dubbed the official poster and its easy to see why; the black-and-white image spotlights Tatum's titular character and his new love interest and co-star Salma Hayek. Showcasing the pair on-stage with bright lights behind them, their chemistry is palpable as Hayek dances up against Tatum passionately. Notably, both characters are in off-duty clothing, which implies this is not part of the show but rather an intimate moment shared between them. The tagline, which reads "the final tease," is simultaneously a nod to the fiery tension between the characters and also an acknowledgment that this is the last hurrah for Mike.

This poster is vastly different from the previous two films' offerings which typically focused on the performative element of the films and showcased Mike on-stage. Whereas, this one chooses to lean into the authenticity of the relationship between Mike and his new partner. This appears to be a nod to the fresh direction Magic Mike's Last Dance will take thematically. From the trailer, it's clear there is a different undertone to the film with Mike finding himself again after going broke following a failed business deal. Now a bartender, Mike heads to London with a socialite (Hayek) in hopes of establishing an epic stage show but his wealthy counterpart has a plan or two of her own.

Image via Warner Bros.

The direction for the film feeds into director Steven Soderbergh's vision for a more evolved plot and further evolution of Mike's character arc. "The third [movie] is the sort of apex of everything that we've been talking about in that area," he previously told Collider. "Not just taking the dancing to another level, but really getting into the relationship aspect that's been an undercurrent in all of the films. Like Mike has a full-on relationship that's at the center of this movie, while all this stuff is going on, and we haven't done that before."

The good news is that despite this film being approached with a fresh lens, there are still sure to be dance sequences of epic proportions. In fact, the film is said to end with a monumental 30-minute dance performance as part of Tatum's swan song.

Magic Mike's Last Dance lands in theaters on February 10, 2023. You can check out the poster below: