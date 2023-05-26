Bring on the baby oil and tear-away pants, because Magic Mike's Last Dance is shimmying onto Max on June 2. The long-awaited final installment in the trilogy (yes, it is technically a trilogy) is finally coming to streaming after its theatrical debut this February.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is the follow-up to the mega-popular 2015 film, Magic Mike XXL, which saw Channing Tatum and a slew of super-hot stars, such as Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello, taking it all off. The series got its start in 2012, with the original Magic Mike, a lowkey and low-budget surprise box office success. The original follows the aspirations of Michael "Magic Mike" Lane, a male stripper who brings a younger man named Adam into the world of male stripping. However, Adam soon becomes consumed by the world of excess, leading to disastrous consequences. The first film sees Mike leaving the world of stripping and is, for the most part, a story of one man's path to a more true life. However, the sequel pretty clearly veers into the more salacious aspects of the film (ie, a lot of greased-up, half-naked men).

A Suitably XXL Finale

The third installment in the series turns even more into the campier aspects of the series. Magic Mike's Last Dance sees Mike working as a bartender after losing his furniture business during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is quickly taken in by Maxandra "Max" Mendoza, played by Salma Hayek, a wealthy Miami businesswoman, who offers to take Mike to London. In London, Max helps Mike to put on a special dance production, utilizing Mike's skills as an erotic dancer. The film is both a love story between Max and Mike and a triumphant finish to Mike's own professional arc. The film sees Mike finally turning his work into large-scale performance art, legitimizing an art form that is often made the butt of a joke. However, the film also plays into this humor, never taking itself too seriously. Tatum and Hayek both discussed what the film means for the franchise in a featurette ahead of the film's release.

The film's upcoming premiere on Max has been a long time in the making. The film was originally set to premiere on HBO Max, however, it was later decided to premiere the film in theaters. Magic Mike's Last Dance was directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film was written by Reid Carolin. Tatum produced the film alongside Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, Carolin, and Peter Kiernan.

You can catch Magic Mike's Last Dance streaming exclusively on Max on June 2.