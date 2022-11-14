Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.

The teaser opens with Mike Lane (Tatum) standing in front of a city skyline looking put together in a shirt and tie as he brandishes a notably poised expression. It then cuts to a scene of a much more familiar and relaxed Mike holding Salma Hayek's hand as he leads her through his living room whilst dragging a chair across the room for her to sit on, in preparation for what is presumably a personal show. Looking every bit in his element, he then kicks off his trainers as Hayek's character passionately declares: "You came along, you gave me this magical moment." Things rapidly escalate from there as a group of seamlessly choreographed dancers are captured taking to the stage as they erupt into a seductive dance routine comprising of Mike's signature worm step. A soaking-wet Mike then charges his way to center stage - in full entertainer mode - as he comes up behind a woman preparing to pick her up for the full Magic Mike dance experience.

The clip gives audiences a notable insight into Hayek's role as Mike's love interest. The evolving romance is set to play a significant role in the film, marking a shift in previously uncommitted Mike's character. Whilst the film is certainly not expected to be a traditional love story, director Steven Soderberg previously told Collider how the transition showcases a new Mike. Describing the movie as an "apex" of the themes explored thus far, he said: "Not just taking the dancing to another level, but really getting into the relationship aspect that's been an undercurrent in all of the films. Like Mike has a full-on relationship that's at the center of this movie, while all this stuff is going on, and we haven't done that before." Unfortunately, finer details for the film's plot have largely been kept under wraps.

Image via Warner Brothers

Whilst many may be under the impression the film will be the final part in the franchise - given its title - Soderberg has not closed the door on other stories being told in a Magic Mike multiverse of sorts. "I think there are other things to be done within what I consider now to be a larger Magic Mike universe," he previously told Variety. "There are stories that can be told that have the same sort of ethos and are tackling the same subjects that still involve dance but don't have Mike Lane in them."

Magic Mike's Last Dance will land in theaters on February 10, 2023. You can watch the teaser below.