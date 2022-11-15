Everybody, fan yourselves down in the back of the room. Magic Mike is back, for one final gyrating, thrusting, oiled-up dance. Warner Bros. has just released the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third and final instalment in Channing Tatum's semi-autobiographical male stripper franchise.

Tatum had originally given fans a first glance at the movie back in October via Twitter - showing off a photo, and his very sculpted six-pack abs, alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, and stating that "all good things begin in Miami", where the series has been based. Exact plot details about the film haven't been released and have been kept tightly under wraps, but Tatum and returning director Steven Soderbergh have drip-fed information about what audiences can expect.

“I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping," said Tatum in an interview with People. "I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing.” Soderbergh, meanwhile, made comparisons to Bob Fosse's All That Jazz while adding that the film's production had been inspired and influenced by the touring stage production, Magic Mike Live. “The movie is sort of a fictionalized procedural on how Mike comes up with the idea of a show — and then the obstacles, of which there are many, to trying to realize his vision of what this new thing could be,” Soderbergh said.

Image via Warner Bros.

The movie's official synopsis states:

“Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?

Also starring with Tatum and Hayek Pinault are Ayub Khan Din (Ackley Bridge),newcomer Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed (We Are Lady Parts) and Vicki Pepperdine (Johnny English Strikes Again). Magic Mike was originally released in 2012 and was a massive, surprise box office hit. Directed by Soderbergh, and based on Tatum's experiences as a stripper prior to his acting career, the movie grossed $167.22 million worldwide on a budget of just $7 million. A sequel, Magic Mike XXL, directed by Gregory Jacobs, was released in 2015 and was another box office hit, grossing $122.5 million from a $14 million budget.

Magic Mike's Last Dance opens in theaters on February 10, 2023. Just in time for Valentine's Day! Watch the trailer down below.