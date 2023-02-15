The domestic box office witnessed an excellent 120% bump on Valentine’s Day, with Magic Mike’s Last Dance claiming the top spot. The comedy drama threequel made $1.93 million, taking its running domestic total to just over $11 million in five days. Context is especially important here; the third Magic Mike movie is making significantly less than both previous entries in the franchise, mainly because Warner Bros. gave it a targeted release in just 1,496 theaters.

In fact, the movie was originally destined for an HBO Max release, which was scuttled relatively recently after encouraging test screenings. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Magic Mike 3 sees returning star Channing Tatum as the titular stripper one last time. The first film, also directed by Soderbergh, became something of an event in 2012, ultimately grossing over $160 million worldwide. Even its 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL, cracked the $120 million mark globally.

Magic Mike 3 cost significantly more than both previous installments — a reported $40 million, as compared to the $7 million and $14 million that the first and second films cost. With a 134% increase in revenue from Monday, the film’s five-day domestic haul is just $1 million shy of the $12 million that the romantic comedy Marry Me delivered at the same time last year. That film — starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson — released day-and-date on streaming, and ended its domestic run with $22 million.

Two James Cameron movies fought a closely contested race for the number two spot, with Avatar: The Way of Water winning out. The science-fiction sequel made $1.8 million, jumping 163% over Monday and taking its running domestic total to a hair under $650 million. Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic, which was re-released last weekend in celebration of its 25th anniversary, took the third spot with $1.69 million, a 141% increase from Monday. This takes the iconic romance epic to $668 million at the domestic box office.

The fourth and fifth spots went to Paramount’s sports comedy 80 for Brady ($1.66 million) and Universal’s M. Night Shyamalan-directed apocalyptic thriller Knock at the Cabin ($1.59 million). 80 for Brady jumped 115% over Monday, and took its running domestic total to $27.2 million after over a week in theaters. Knock at the Cabin saw a terrific 182% increase over Monday’s haul. The film has grossed $25.5 million domestically so far, in the middle of week two of release.

Total revenue on Valentine’s Day stood at $14.3 million, which is 13% higher than Valentine’s Day 2022, which delivered $12.7 million. Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to debut at the top spot this weekend. Projections estimate a domestic haul in the $110 million range over the four-day extended weekend. You can watch our interview with Quantumania director Peyton Reed here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.