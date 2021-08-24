The voice behind one of the most iconic Plainswalkers has been revealed at last

We finally get our first piece of casting news for the Magic: The Gathering Netflix animated series based on the widely popular trading card game. It has been revealed that Brandon Routh will be playing the lead role of heroic Planeswalker Gideon Jura.

Although details regarding this series' plot are still shrouded in mystery, during an announcement made at the online stream of Wizards of The Coast’s Magic Showcase 2021, Routh was the first member of the voice cast to be officially revealed as lending his voice to one of the key characters in the series.

From the little we know thus far, this show will expand on the stories of prominent Plainswalkers, both good and evil, that staunch Magic: The Gathering fans are sure to recognize. However, it has also been said that the show will be accessible to all those who do not possess any prior knowledge of Magic lore. Although the series debut has been delayed, Wizards of the Coast promised that “the animated series is currently in full production: all scripts for the first season are written, recorded, and becoming real.”

Brandon Routh is known for having starred in films such as Superman Returns and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. In addition, he has taken the role of Ray Palmer in Arrow and has subsequently gone on to reprise that role all across DC’s “Arrow-verse”.

Magic: The Gathering was originally scheduled to premiere in 2021, however, just like many other shows and films, its debut was unfortunately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, it has also been announced that a prequel novel written by Django Wexler, author of fantasy novels such as the saga The Shadow Campaigns, will be released simultaneously with the series in late 2022.

