Last week, Collider reported that Netflix's animated series based on the popular Magic: The Gathering had been discarded by the streamer. Now, however, the series has risen from the graveyard with a new creative team. The streamer has tapped Star Trek: Picard producer Terry Matalas to oversee the development of the series. It's been a long and torturous development process for the series, which has been consistently been dealt a bad hand. It was first announced in 2019, and was to be produced by MCU superstar directors Joe and Anthony Russo, with Henry Gilroy (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Jose Molina (Firefly) as head writers.

After that team departed over creative differences, Jeff Kline (Transformers: Prime) became the series' new executive producer. Superman Returns star Brandon Routh was cast as the voice of the series' main character, heroic Planeswalker Gideon Jura, in 2021, right around the same time the creative switch occurred. There had been no news on the series in some time, amid Netflix canceling a number of high-profile animated projects. Last week, in a Collider interview with Routh, he indicated that the series was "not happening;" it has not been revealed whether Routh will be involved with this third incarnation of the series.

Who Is Terry Matalas?

Image via Netflix

Matalas began his Hollywood career working on the Star Trek series Voyager and Enterprise, writing two episodes of the latter. After working on the series Terra Nova and Nikita, he created and showran 12 Monkeys for Syfy, a series adaptation of Terry Gilliam's mind-bending time travel pandemic thriller. Matalas subsequently consulted on the Syfy series Blood Drive and Nightflyers and was brought in to showrun the fourth season of MacGyver after Peter Lenkov was dismissed for misconduct.

Following that, he returned to the Star Trek franchise to helm the second and third seasons of Picard, the latter of which was rapturously received by Trekkies; he has announced his intentions to spin a new series, Star Trek: Legacy, out of that series, but it has yet to be greenlit. Matalas is currently working on Vision Quest, a new MCU series that will star the alabaster-hued version of Android Avenger the Vision (Paul Bettany), spinning out of WandaVision. He has already called on Picard standout Todd Stashwick to co-star in the series.

First introduced in 1993 by Wizards of the Coast, which has since been acquired by Rhode Island-based toy giant Hasbro, Magic: The Gathering is one of the world's most popular collectible card games. Players build their decks and pit them against each other, drawing mana from locations to power heroes, creatures, and magical spells in a richly detailed fantasy world.

Netflix's Magic: The Gathering animated series is in development. Stay tuned to Collider for future details.

Get Netflix