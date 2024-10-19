Magic: The Gathering has unveiled the cards for its highly anticipated collaboration with Marvel. This partnership was first announced back in 2023 as part of Magic: The Gathering's Universes Beyond sub-brand, and will be sold as a Secret Lair superdrop. This collaboration will feature five of Marvel's iconic superheroes, told through some of Magic's iconic cards.

Marvel Meets Magic: The Gathering

According to the official Magic: The Gathering website, this set will only feature five of Marvel's superheroes. They include Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, Storm, and Wolverine. Each superhero drop will contain five cards each, while the Iron Man and Black Panther sets will have an additional token. There will be two variants to choose from, foil and non-foil, and will retail for $49.99 and $39.99, respectively. At the moment, there is no news about whether the Marvel Secret Lair superdrop will come in a bundle. It was also confirmed that Spider-Man will also have its own drop, scheduled for 2025. In addition, a special and limited variant of Arcane Signet, labeled "Earth's Mightiest Emblem," which features the Avengers Tower logo, will be sent to collectors when they spend $199 on Marvel Superdrop products.

Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair drops tend to be highly sought after, especially now, as Wizards of the Coast has changed how these drops are produced. Before, it used to be a print-on-demand system, where customers had a set amount of time to make their order, and would have to wait months for the product to arrive. Now, the cards are already printed and will be shipped nearly immediately once orders have been placed. This also means that these sets have become very limited, and tend to sell out really quickly. One notable example was when Magic: The Gathering's collaboration with Monty Python and the Holy Grail sold out within an hour of release.

Magic: The Gathering's Previous Collaborations

Magic: The Gathering has collaborated with other IPs in the past, some of which are iconic and popular TV shows and films. Its first collaboration was with My Little Pony in a charity set titled "Ponies: The Galloping" in 2019. This release was before Universes Beyond and Secret Lair became part of Magic's offerings. Once Secret Lair was introduced, it released its next Magic: The Gathering partnership with The Walking Dead in 2020.

Since then, Magic: The Gathering has released cards based on other notable titles, which include Stranger Things, Arcane, Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, The Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who, and most recently, Ghostbusters.

Marvel x Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Superdrop will be available only through the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair website, and will be released November 9, 2024, at 9 AM PT.