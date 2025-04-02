Tarkir is a legendary plane in Magic: The Gathering (MTG) known for its warring clans, powerful dragons, and rich history that have made it one of MTG's most beloved planes among fans. Introduced in the Khans of Tarkir block in 2014, the plane was initially depicted as a war-torn land where dragons had been driven to extinction. Five clans, each representing a unique wedge color combination and embodying different aspects of a dragon, vied for dominance in Tarkir: the Abzan Houses (White, Black, Green), Jeskai Way (Blue, Red, White), Sultai Brood (Black, Green, Blue), Mardu Horde (Red, White, Black), and Temur Frontier (Green, Blue, Red). Amid this conflict, the time-traveling Planeswalker Sarkhan Vol sought to restore dragons to their rightful place as rulers. In Fate Reforged, Sarkhan traveled 1,200 years back and altered history by saving Ugin, the Spirit Dragon, from Nicol Bolas. This change led to the dragons' resurgence in Dragons of Tarkir, where they ruled over the human clans. Sarkhan, now free from madness, became Ugin's guardian, while the khans of the previous timeline were either killed or subjugated.

In the decade since its initial introduction, Tarkir has remained one of the most beloved settings in Magic: The Gathering, remembered for its compelling lore, powerful mechanics like morph and manifest, and one of the most significant time-travel narratives in the game’s history. Given the continued amount of love that Tarkir receives from MTG fans, it's not surprising to see Wizards of the Coast decide to return the franchise to the legendary plane and propel it forward into a new era.

With Tarkir: Dragonstorm, the plane seeks to evolve again. In the years since the dragons' resurgence, rebellions have sprung up against the dragonlords, though it wasn't until Ugin's departure from the plane to address the Eldrazi and the substantial draconic casualties following the Phyrexian invasion that the rebellions were able to gain traction. Despite the traction, that wasn't quite enough to rebuild Tarkir to what the clans desired it to be, and in a desperate bid to defeat the dragonlords, the rebellion leaders gathered at the Spirit Dragons' Nexus and enacted a dangerous ritual, summoning five spirit dragons who were able to overthrow the dragonlords. Despite this victory, the ritual did also empower the dragonstorms further, spawning a new type of dangerous wild dragon.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm is right around the corner from its full release date of April 11, and Wizards of the Coast has unveiled additional set details, card treatments, returning cycles, Magic: The Gathering Arena details for the set, plus the full suite of cards. Everything you need to know about MTG's return to Tarkir is right here.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm is set to hit shelves and online stores on April 11, though there are prerelease events as per usual for MTG that will allow players to secure some of the cards ahead of time. These prerelease events begin April 4 at local game stores. Not only are these events a great way to find new friends to play MTG with, they are also the place to exclusively secure themed Prerelease Packs where each one is themed to one of the five Tarkir clans, with each including a rare or mythic rare card as well as six boosters, a promo card, and a spin-down life tracking die. Additionally, Dragonstorm will be released on Magic: The Gathering Arena, the digital version of the card game, on April 8, three days before the physical cards' worldwide release.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm's Product Line