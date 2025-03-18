Card treatments for Magic: The Gathering (MTG) sets have always played a crucial role in not only enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the card game, but also the collectibility and therefore player engagement as well. With many of these special treatments only available in limited quantities for each set, the long-term value of cards with treatments tends to be higher, and often the most sought-after MTG cards are those with a treatment applied. Given that Magic: The Gathering is making a highly awaited return to one of the game's most popular settings next month, it's only natural that an entirely new card treatment is making its debut. With Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Wizards of the Coast is returning two beloved cycles that each feature stunning art, one of which will contain the new treatment.

High-Cost Sorceries for Game-Changing Effects

Images via Wizards of the Coast

The first set to make a return is Ultimatums, a cycle of powerful, high-cost sorceries that offer game-changing effects. Ultimatums typically require a very specific and difficult-to-cast mana cost, often in a three-color wedge (one color and two enemy colors). Originally introduced in Shards of Alara and later revisited in Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, Ultimatums are returning with Tarkir: Dragonstorm with five full-art cards designed by Dominic Mayer to showcase the power and might of the five spirit dragons central to this new era in Tarkir.

Returning Fetch Lands to Magic: The Gathering

Images via Wizards of the Coast

The second returning cycle is Fetch Lands, which is where the new treatment will make its debut in Collector Boosters. Fetch Lands are a type of Land card in MTG that allow players to search their library for a specific type of land, typically at the cost of life and sacrificing the Fetch Land itself. Fetch Lands are powerful because they provide mana fixing, improve deck consistency, and can enable synergies with mechanics like landfall, graveyard interactions, and shuffle effects. For the Fetch Lands for Tarkir: Dragonstorm, all five enemy color Fetch Lands are set to appear as Special Guest Cards, with non-foil versions found in Play Boosters while traditional foil versions will be found in Collector Boosters.

Embracing the Dragons of Tarkir With a New Card Treatment

As for the new treatment coming with Tarkir: Dragonstorm, the return of Fetch Lands is where the dragonscale foil treatment will be found for the first time in Magic: The Gathering, again only in Collector Boxes. According to information shared by Wizards of the Coast during a virtual press event for Tarkir: Dragonstorm, each of the five Fetch Lands has a special dragonscale foil version available with new artwork. Not only is this new foil treatment visually stunning, cards with this brand-new treatment are also textured.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm is available everywhere April 11.