The defining elements of Magic: The Gathering's (MTG) Tarkir plane are its unique dragons and the five human clans that are in constant struggle with them. The clans of Tarkir are specifically central to Tarkir's lore as they define the plane's culture, conflicts, and history, each revolving around a different draconic aspect to shape their way of life. With MTG set to return to Tarkir next month with the release of Tarkir: Dragonstorm, the five clans — Abzan, Jeskai, Sultai, Mardu, and Temur — will continue to be just as central to the next piece of Tarkir's narrative.

Following where Dragons of Tarkir left the narrative, Wizards of the Coast has revealed that the next phase for Tarkir comes as the result of the clans seeking to rebuild the plane to what they desired it to be. In a desperate bid to defeat the dragonlords, the leaders gathered at the Spirit Dragons' Nexus and enacted a dangerous ritual, summoning five spirit dragons who were able to overthrow the dragonlords. The newly summoned spirit dragons are each attached to one of the clans, which allows the preconstructed Commander decks for Tarkir: Dragonstorm to have some serious power behind them.

The Five Clans Become Five Commanders

Images via Wizards of the Coast

For Tarkir: Dragonstorm, there are five preconstructed Commander decks, one for each of the clans of Tarkir. Each Commander deck has two prominent Commanders, one of them being a dragon and the other being a non-dragon, both fully intended to be able to pilot the deck. The Commanders of the five decks are as follows:

Abzan

Felothar the Steadfast, Legendary Creature - Human Warrior. Each creature you control assigns combat damage equal to its toughness rather than its power. Creatures you control can attack as though they didn't have a defender. Sacrifice another creature: Draw cards equal to the sacrificed creature's toughness, then discard cards equal to its power.

Betor, Ancestor's Voice, Legendary Creature - Spirit Dragon. Flying, lifelink. At the beginning of your end step, put a number of +1/+1 counters on up to one other target creature you control equal to the amount of life you gained this turn. Return up to one target creature card with mana value less than or equal to the amount of life you lost this turn from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Jeskai

Elsha, Threefold Master, Legendary Creature - Djinn Monk. Trample. Prowess: Whenever you cast a non-creature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn. Whenever Elsha deals combat damage to a player, create that many 1/1 white Monk creature tokens with prowess.

Shiko and Narset, Unified, Legendary Creature - Human Spirit Dragon. Flying, vigilance. Flurry Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, copy that spell if it targets a permanent or player, and you may choose new targets for the copy. If you don't copy a spell this way, draw a card.

Sultai

Kotis, Sibsig Champion, Legendary Creature - Zombie Warrior. Once during each of your turns, you may cast a creature spell from your graveyard by exiling three other cards from your graveyard in addition to paying its other costs. Whenever one or more creatures you control enter, if one or more of them entered from a graveyard or was cast from a graveyard, put two +1/+1 counters on Kotis.

Teval, the Balanced Scale, Legendary Creature - Spirit Dragon. Flying. Whenever Teval attacks, mill three cards. Then you may return a land card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped. Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, create a 2/2 black Zombie Druid creature token.

Mardu

Zurgo Stormender, Legendary Creature - Orc Warrior. Mobilize 1 Whenever this creature attacks, create a tapped and attacking 1/1 red Warrior creature token. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.) Whenever a creature token you control leaves the battlefield, draw a card if it was attacking. Otherwise, each opponent loses 1 life.

Neriv, Crackling Vanguard, Flying, deathtouch. When Neriv enters, create two 1/1 red Goblin creature tokens. Whenever Neriv attacks, exile a number of cards from the top of your library equal to the number of differently named tokens you control. During any turn you attacked with a commander, you may play those cards.

Temur

Eshki, Temur's Roar, Legendary Creature - Human. Whenever you cast a creature spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Eshki. If that spell's power is 4 or greater, draw a card. If that spell's power is 6 or greater, Eshki deals damage equal to Eshki's power to each opponent. Dragon Commander: Ureni of the Unwritten, Legendary Creature - Spirit Dragon​​​​​​​. Flying, trample. Whenever Ureni enters or attacks, look at the top eight cards of your library. You may put a Dragon creature card from among them onto the battlefield. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

The five Commander decks each have the associated clan leader and spirit dragon on the box and will retail for $49.99 USD. Tarkir: Dragonstorm releases everywhere on April 11.