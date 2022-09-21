Just months after its premiere at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the new Magicband+ is making its debut at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. This is the first time revolutionary and wearable technology has been introduced on the West Coast. Magicband+ will make its debut at Disneyland Resort this fall.

The Magicband+ is an evolution of Disney's Magicband technology, a wristband containing a microchip that park guests wear in order to enhance their park experience. MagicBands are used as a touchless hotel room key, payment method, and photo pass for guests. Magicband+ expands on this technology in several key ways. The new Magicband+ 'dazzles' during key moments in certain nighttime shows and events, is rechargeable, comes with a charging cable, comes in a variety of colors and designs, is pairable with the Disneyland+ app, links to guests' Photo Pass profile, and has options to adjust LED lights.

The select shows that MagicBand+ will interact with include "World of Color” in Disney California Adventure park and “Fantasmic!”. Other select nighttime shows are included. MagicBand+ users will also be able to hunt for virtual bounties in the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunter Experience. Vibrations and lights from your MagicBand+ will help guide guests to help find bounties all across the Black Spire Outpost. And when guests find their bounty, they will be able to use an augmented reality thermal viewer on their Disney Park App to see who, or what may be hiding in the shadows. When guests' missions are complete, Raga Bua will reward guests with galactic credits.

But, of course, those aren't all the benefits of the MagicBand+, more features, and experiences included with the MagicBand+ are yet to be announced. No price has yet been announced for Disneyland's MagicBand+. However, the bands cost $45.00 at Disney World. And Disney park enthusiasts don't have to worry about MagicBand+ wristbands purchased at Disney World, because those wristbands will also work at Disneyland once the technology is launched at the park.

The news of the MagicBand+'s debut in California is long overdue for many Disney fans, who were expecting an announcement regarding the wristbands at this year's D23 Expo. However, no announcement was made during the three-day event, which saw a whole slew of film, streaming, and park announcements for Disney.

No exact date has been set for the premiere of MagicBand+'s at Disneyland, however, they will make their premiere sometime this fall. You can learn more by visiting the Disney blog here. And you can check out the new promo video below.