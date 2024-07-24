The Big Picture A new Magneto figure based on X-Men #1 is being released by Sideshow collectibles, showcasing his iconic red and purple suit.

The Magneto Premium Format figure stands at 25.5 inches tall, featuring metallic accents and a psionic energy-blocking helmet.

Magneto is portrayed by Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender, with a recent appearance in X-Men '97 on Disney+.

One of Marvel's best villains of all time could be flying into your living room sooner rather than later. Sideshow collectibles have unveiled the first look at a new Magneto figure based on his appearance in X-Men #1 (1991). Magneto consistently proves himself to be one of the toughest figures for the X-Men to deal with in Marvel Comics, television, and film, using his power to control magnetic fields to wreak havoc on society in the name of mutant equality, and sometimes supremacy. The new Premium Format figure shoes off The Master of Magnetism's limitless power and potential in elegant detail, with a red and purple suit that fans of both the comics and the recent Marvel Studios hit X-Men '97 know all too well.

The Magneto figure is 25.5 inches tall and features metallic accents along with his psionic energy-blocking helmet. The figure also has the option to upgrade to an Exclusive Edition, which upgrades the face model, so the helmet can be removed, showing Erik Lensherr's gray hair and determined facial expressions. This Magneto: Master of Magnetism Premium Format Figure is brought to you in collaboration with SideShow Con, a fully virtual convention running throughout the month of July, which you can currently register for to find pre-order information and details on other collectibles here. This stunning Magneto figure comes in at a price of $720, with the Exclusive Edition costing an extra $25 to upgrade.

Magneto Has Rich Marvel History

Magneto is one of the best Marvel villains due to his ability to tell the truth and fight for what's right, even when it's hard and even when it means standing against everyone who thinks you're wrong. Dating back to the early 2000s with the live-action X-Men films, the character has been portrayed by the legendary Sir Ian McKellen, with Michael Fassbender following suit behind him portraying the younger version of Erik Lensherr. More recently, Magneto appeared as a central figure in X-Men '97, the continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, taking over leadership of the band of mutants from his friend/nemesis, Charles Xavier. It's unknown when Magneto will show his face again, but with other Fox Marvel characters appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine, it's impossible to rule out a potential appearance this weekend.

The Magneto Premium Sideshow collectible is now available for pre-order. Check out the new look at the figure above and watch Magneto in X-Men '97, now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

