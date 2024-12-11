Now that the year is coming to a close, it’s safe to say that one of the things that will be best remembered by those who consumed media in 2024 is X-Men ‘97. The Marvel animated series served as a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, which went off the air in 1996 and was thought to never be coming back. Iron Studios is celebrating X-Men ‘97 being the highest-rated Marvel project of the year – and of all time – by releasing a new figure of one of the characters who made that accomplishment possible: Magneto, voiced brilliantly by Matthew Waterson. The Magneto figure is set to launch in the third quarter of 2025, and retail for $179.99 (which is on the low end for Iron Studios).

Iron Studios is no stranger to working with Marvel or its Disney+ series; the studio just recently unveiled a new Sylvie figure based on her appearance in Loki, the hit Marvel show starring Tom Hiddleston. This also isn’t the first time that Iron Studios has released an X-Men ‘97 figure, as just a few weeks ago the company dropped a Wolverine figure showing Gambit on his back, which was one of the signature shots of the X-Men ‘97 trailer for those who remember. Iron Studios also dropped two other Marvel figures last month from different corners of the galaxy, with Kraven the Hunter getting a collectible ahead of Aaron Taylor Johnson’s film release this month, and Jean Grey getting a White Phoenix collectible from Marvel Comics as well.

What Do We Know About Season 2 of ‘X-Men ’97′?

Little is known about the second season of X-Men ‘97 at this time, but fans were disappointed to see it not included on the release schedule that Marvel recently unveiled for 2025. Other Disney+ projects confirmed to release are Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Marvel Zombies, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but there has been no mention of X-Men ‘97 Season 2. The first season was a colossal hit, but Marvel ended up firing showrunner Beau DeMayo, which is almost certainly part of why the second season of X-Men ‘97 is taking longer to get a release than it would otherwise.

The Magneto X-Men ‘97 figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and watch X-Men ‘97 on Disney+.

Your changes have been saved X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

WATCH ON DISNEY+