The Master of Magnetism is getting a new Funko Pop! figure. Funko (via Entertainment Earth) has unveiled a new Pop! Comic Cover featuring Magneto. The figure recreates the gatefold cover of 1991's X-Men #1, which was drawn by Jim Lee. The Funko Pop! is set to be released in January. The Magneto figure is about 3 3/4 inches tall. He is shown wearing his classic red and purple costume from the comic books. He is also posed just like he appears on the comic book cover. The Pop! comes in a hard protector case, which is about 11-inches tall x 7-inches wide x 3 1/2-inches long. The case does not open, and the figure is not removable. The inside of the case shows Lee's design of Magneto from the cover.

Magneto was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and introduced in X-Men #1 in 1963. Although he has traditionally been a villain, there are many stories where he and the X-Men put aside their differences and work together. In animation, the character was voiced by David Hemblen in X-Men: The Animated Series, Christopher Judge in X-Men: Evolution, and Tom Kane in Wolverine and the X-Men.

Over on the live action side of the character, Magneto was the primary antagonist in the first X-Men movie, played by Ian McKellen. McKellen later reprised the role in X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Michael Fassbender played a younger version of McKellen's Magneto, starting with 2011's X-Men: First Class.

The 90s Animated Version of Magneto Will Return in 'X-Men '97'

Magneto will be one of the main characters in Disney+'s upcoming animated series X-Men '97, which will be a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series. In the upcoming series, Magneto will step up and try to fill the shoes of Charles Xavier. In the series finale of X-Men: The Animated Series, Xavier was dying and left Earth with Lilandra for treatment. The revival will also feature the return of Wolverine, Storm, Gambit, Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, Rogue, Beast, and Cyclops. In the series, the X-Men will once again go up against the villain Mister Sinister.

Recently on the big screen, Patrick Stewart returned as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, playing a version of character similar to the one in X-Men: The Animated Series. A version of the show's theme was even played when Xavier was introduced in the film. In the upcoming movie Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine, and wear a yellow costume like the character did in the animated series.

The X-Men #1 Magneto Funko Pop! Comic Cover will be released in January. In the meantime, check out the figure below: