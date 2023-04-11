1960's The Magnificent Seven, a Western remake of famed director Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai, is magnificent in name, and in nature. It's a film about decent men who are good at indecent deeds, who come to the aid of a peaceful farming village facing an oppressive gang of bandits because it's the decent thing to do. It's lighthearted when it can be, and gripping when it should be. Director John Sturges crafts a classic Western that doesn't adhere to all the genre's rules, while also honoring Kurosawa's work.

RELATED: This Classic Western Turned a Beloved Hollywood Hero Into a Vicious Monster

'The Magnificent Seven' Is a Classic Tale Told Well

Image Via United Artists

The film opens on a peaceful village, nestled under a mountain range. A group of men on horseback ride into the village, a farming community in Mexico. The men, led by Calvera (Eli Wallach), are bandits, who for years have forced the villagers to surrender their crops, leaving only enough to last until next season. After Calvera and his men leave, the villagers take all they have of value and send three men across the border to buy weapons. They meet a gunslinger named Chris (Yul Brynner), who suggests that they hire gunfighters, a cheaper, more effective option. He decides to help them, and finds six more men to join: Chico (Horst Buchholz), Harry (Brad Dexter), Vin (Steve McQueen), Bernardo O'Reilly (Charles Bronson), Britt (James Coburn), and Lee (Robert Vaughn).

Upon reaching the village, the men begin training the peaceful villagers on how to defend themselves, growing closer to the villagers as they do. Calvera and his gang return, but suffer heavy losses. Chico, however, learns that Calvera still plans on raiding the village, so Chris suggests a surprise raid on Calvera's camp to finish the job. But when they arrive, the camp is empty, which they discover is because Calvera and his men took over the town while they were away. Calvera spares the gunmen's lives, and has them escorted away. The gunmen decide to go back to the village to liberate the people, and on their arrival, a gunfight breaks out. Seeing the courage of the gunmen and their commitment to helping them, the villagers join in, attacking the bandits with what they have on hand. When the dust settles, the bandits have been routed, Calvera has been shot dead by Chris, and all but three of the gunmen have lost their lives. The village elder bids Chris and Vin farewell, with Chico opting to stay behind.

'The Magnificent Seven' Cast Excels

Seven's strongest asset is its cast, whose performances are made even better in retrospect when compared to their body of work. Brynner is the heart of the film, set up from the start as a man who stands up for what is right, shown personally escorting the body of a native man to the cemetery against the wishes of a hostile few. His Chris is intense, an unfazed quick draw with the conviction to bring others on board. The actor is associated most often with his roles in The King and I and Westworld, so it is a pleasant surprise to see him excel in a different role. McQueen is another revelation, an actor better known for his cool intensity, but seen here as a good-natured drifter, the first to stand by Brynner's convictions. Wallach is a scene-stealer, a man who commands the screen when he's on it. His Calvera is a bad man whose temperament can change at the drop of a hat, with a voice that goes from friendly to deeply menacing at the same speed. Much of what he brings to this role is seen in his more well-recognized work as Tuco in The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

But it's Charles Bronson who really shines, playing against the type he would become known for in the Death Wish films. His Bernardo is a gentle giant of a man, who comes to be adored by several of the boys in the village. He's kind to them, and deeply cares, so much so that when one of the boys confesses that he wishes his dad were "brave like him," he launches into a powerful speech about what true courage is, about how wielding a gun isn't a sign of courage, but waking up every day to care for one's family, the bravery of responsibility, is what true courage is about. His voice betrays the emotion of the moment, shaking in equal parts of anger, compassion, and fear. It's one of Hollywood's greatest speeches, one that stays with you for a long time.

'The Magnificent Seven' Has a Number of Elements That Elevate the Film

The film's other strengths lie in its complimentary set of elements that work seamlessly together. It begins with Elmer Bernstein's score, a rousing classic Western theme with slight undercurrents of the film's Asian roots. It continues with Sturges' fascinating use of lighting. It's subtle but effective, with the villagers often brightly lit, the bandits in darkened light, and the gunmen somewhere in the middle, representing how their lives see their feet landing on both sides. Sturges also uses costuming to uproot expectations. The good guy, Charlie, is dressed in black, with the black hat that is more commonly associated with Western villains. Wallach's Calvera, on the other hand, wears a colorful red shirt, again more commonly associated with the polar opposite of his character. Sturges also uses the set to his full advantage, exploring every inch of the village and utilizing it to expand the scope of the gunfights.

The director's talents are really on display in two scenes in particular. The first is the scene with the celebration of the town's anniversary. It's a grand, innocent affair, with the village adorned in color and its people dancing around, while lively music plays. Yet when a young boy races in to tell Chris that Calvera is heading their way, Sturges makes a fascinating decision to add a 'buzz,' rendering the conversations about the incoming danger inaudible and negatively impacting the joyous noise of the celebration, like a sonic blanket has been placed on the scene to stifle its positivity. The second scene is a pay-off for a statement made earlier in the film by the villagers sent stateside. They confess to Chris that they are peaceful farmers, people who have never fired a gun in their lives, but that each and every villager would fight with whatever was on hand - shovels, axes, anything - to protect the lives of the village people. Fast-forward to the final gunfight, and sure enough, when the villagers see that the gunmen have returned, true to their word, the villagers emerge from the shadows to attack their oppressors with shovels, axes, chairs, anything. It's a heartwarming turn of events that, oddly, fits in well with the chaos of the gunfighting.

Many films have used Seven Samurai as their inspiration (A Bug's Life was the immediate connection made while watching the film), but few have done it so faithfully, and so well.

Rating: A-