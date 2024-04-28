The Big Picture The 1998 TV series The Magnificent Seven offers a unique take on the classic Western tale with a strong and traditional cast.

Each character in the series gets their own backstory and development, avoiding leaving any of the Seven behind in the narrative.

Despite being considered overplayed and tired by some critics, the show captures the classic Western feel, offering drama and gunplay.

As one of the most influential Westerns in the genre's history, it's unsurprising that The Magnificent Seven has received its fair share of sequels and spin-offs. In fact, the original 1960 film was a remake of the Japanese film Seven Samurai. But of all the iterations of this classic tale, there's one often-forgotten installment that makes a unique mark on Western history, bringing the legend of the Seven back to the screen in a new format that has yet to be revisited: television. In 1998, The Magnificent Seven premiered on CBS with an explosive two-part pilot that aired as a single made-for-TV film and ran for two seasons as a midseason replacement on the network before its second season finished airing. It's a shame too, because this series is pretty magnificent itself, with a strong cast that grounds these dynamic characters in a version of the Old West that feels more traditional than revisionist.

'The Magnificent Seven' TV Series Re-Imagines the Western Classic of the Same Name

If you were only to watch the two-part "The Ghosts of the Confederacy" pilot episode/film, which was directed by Young Guns II legend and Lord of the Rings Second Unit Director Geoff Murphy, you might be tempted to write The Magnificent Seven off as nothing short of a budget television reboot of the superior 1960 classic on which it's based. Sure, the movie tells the same story with a bit more gusto and grit — seven gunmen are hired by a small village to defend them from a group of violent invaders who aim to take their land and possessions for their own — but there's enough range between the titular gunslingers to make the CBS series well worth revisiting after all these years. Frankly, they don't make television Westerns much like these anymore, and The Magnificent Seven proves that that's a crying shame.

There are some major changes made to The Magnificent Seven right off the bat that separate this interpretation from previous ventures. Trading in southwestern bandits for a Confederate militia and Mexican villagers for a tribe of Seminole Indians is only the tip of that iceberg. But once you get past the first adventure, there's plenty more where that came from. Led by Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn, who had previously ventured to the Old West in Tombstone, the Seven unite as hired guns to save this small tribe, only to stick together upon returning to the Old West town of Four Corners. Biehn plays Chris Larabee, a Yul Brynner-like Man in Black with a stoic complexion and a penchant for helping out the little guy. Alongside him is Chris's old friend and womanizer Buck Wilmington (Dale Midkiff), preacher Josiah Sanchez (Ron Perlman), con artist Ezra Standish (Anthony Starke), former slave and town healer Nathan Jackson (Rick Worthy), greenhorn/temporary sheriff J.D. Dunne (Andrew Kavovit), and outlaw Vin Tanner (Eric Close), a character based on the same-named Steven McQueen character from the original film.

With this re-imagined cast of eclectic and charismatic characters, The Magnificent Seven plays almost as a Western procedural, with the Seven always on the case concerning whatever new trouble happens to make its way to town. Whether it's helping sex workers escape an abusive boss, stopping a local bank robbery, or solving a murder with only a young boy as their key witness, this band of misfits takes it upon themselves to be the local peacekeepers long after their initial endeavor is accomplished. The production value is impressive, and the casting is top-notch. Sure, The Magnificent Seven occasionally feels dated, with plenty of slow-motion action sequences that feel tired and drawn out, but that doesn't keep this Western series from pulling you in from the get-go. Largely, the show has its characters to thank for that.

Each of the Seven Get Their Own Backstory in ‘The Magnificent Seven’ TV Series

In every Magnificent Seven adaptation and sequel, the members of the Seven are split into tiers. The Yul Brynner's and Steve McQueen's of the group run center stage and get the most development, while others like Brad Dexter and James Coburn get a line or two to better emphasize their personality and backstory. At first, it feels like The Magnificent Seven series might likewise fall into that same trap, focusing too much on Michael Biehn or Eric Close without getting to some of the other cast members. However, the show's television format makes sure that none of the Seven are left behind. Each of these peacekeeping gunslingers gets their due, though the spotlight looks different for each of them.

Ron Perlman's Josiah, for example, is a preacher prone to violence. With a dark past, we eventually discover that his father was a missionary, and that drove a wedge between them. The episode "Penance," one of the last produced episodes of the series, further develops him well beyond the stock religious character in the group. Likewise, con-man Ezra gets his own arc throughout the show's first season, especially, but in the episode "Witness," which centers around the murder of Mrs. Mary Travis' (Laurie Holden) husband, we see him grow into something well beyond the simple scam artist he was raised to be. Buck, Nathan, and J.D. get their dues as well, even if it takes some time to get there. These are only small examples, but if there's one thing The Magnificent Seven does right, it's that it knows how to play the long game with character growth and reveals, with many epiphanies arriving unexpectedly throughout.

This isn't to say that the Seven don't get entire episodes solely dedicated to their own arcs, of course. Throughout the series, Biehn's Chris Larabee is hell-bent on finding those responsible for the murder of his wife and son. The Season 1 classic "Nemesis" centers all around this subplot, and only whets our appetite for more as Chris is left without any real answers. Likewise, Vin Tanner is forced to face his own troubled past in Season 2's aptly titled "Sins of the Past," where we learn why he's been on the run this entire time. Where a Magnificent Seven feature film only has so much time to work on its heroes, the television series straps us in for the long haul and gives us enough each episode to come back for more.

The Classic Western Feel of 'The Magnificent Seven' Gives It Character

One thing that The Magnificent Seven does better than most modern Western shows is that it manages to feel a lot like classic Western TV. We're talking Rawhide, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and the like. This show is no Yellowstone or 1883, and it wouldn't work quite so well if it were either. Yes, there's a formulaic element to each episode of this CBS series — which has a killer theme score, pulling straight from the original film — but that echoes back to the days of old when the Western ruled the "Big Three" networks with a strong grip and a hot iron. Despite its "modern" look, The Magnificent Seven manages to still feel like a traditional Western television series, and that's part of its cowboyish charm.

While many modern takes on the Western have become serialized or tell their narrative in a short breath of time, this CBS classic extends the world of The Magnificent Seven so that we feel as if time has passed and every day offers new possibilities. No, this isn't a perfect series. We've mentioned before that there are some dated TV practices that wouldn't fit so well in our streaming era, but from the very beginning, it aims to be considered a classic in the truest sense of the word. The Magnificent Seven is a show that was made by the right people at the wrong time. But rather than apologize for the lateness of the hour, it rides full force into the fray with little concern for what critics have to say, instead offering as much drama and gunplay as it can to still be taken seriously as a Western.

Sadly, critics didn't love The Magnificent Seven. Many considered it overplayed and tired material that paled in comparison to the original. We've already established that the pilot film is a soft remake of the 1960 feature, and as such, many critics couldn't get past it. Admittedly, the television reboot is not as grand or explosive as the original Magnificent Seven movie, but the TV series had potential and continued to get more interesting the longer it continued. As far as contemporary horse operas go, this is among the most underrated — and it's no wonder that fans have continued to revisit it since it was pulled from the air.

A New 'Magnificent Seven' TV Series Is Reportedly in the Works

After 22 episodes, The Magnificent Seven came to a close and was canceled by CBS. The series was released on home video a few years later and continues to be rediscovered by audiences now on streaming. In the meantime, the original film was remade again in 2016 by director Antoine Fuqua and True Detective screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto, with Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, and Ethan Hawke, among others, in tow. The remake is probably liked less than the television series, but at least succeeds with some intense action sequences that make for an exciting blockbuster. But after two different 21st-century Magnificent Seven adaptations, it seems like the group might be making a return to the small screen sometime soon.

In 2023, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Nic Pizzolatto is working on a new television adaptation of the classic Western brand that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Given that Amazon bought MGM, the owners of The Magnificent Seven IP, it seems like the perfect place to bring the Western back into production (especially after the streamer's success with Outer Range). The Magnificent Seven worked well before as a series, and if Amazon were to attempt to recapture the same magic, just maybe the Seven could ride triumphantly again.

The Magnificent Seven is available to stream on MGM+ via Amazon Prime Video.

