Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Magnum P.I.

The Big Picture The reboot of Magnum P.I. successfully brings the character into the 21st century, with changes that give the series a unique twist.

Higgins, played by Perdita Weeks, is just as great as the original and her relationship with Magnum is the cornerstone of the series.

The romantic tension between Higgins and Magnum adds an exciting element to the show, without becoming cringey or weird.

Tom Selleck's Magnum P.I. is one of the most iconic detectives of the 1980s, with his mustache, floral shirts, and connection to his friends. Every week, viewers joined him and the gang for another great mystery to be solved. When a Magnum P.I. reboot was initially announced, it was met with some uncertainty, especially given the series' substantive changes — and not just the fact that Magnum no longer has his mustache. As it turns out, these changes were perfect and gave the series its unique twist, bringing Magnum, played by Jay Hernandez, into the 21st century, as well as flipping the script on one of his sidekicks. In this new version of the show, Higgins, Magnum's reluctant partner (played by John Hillerman in the original series), is genderswapped to female. Now played by Perdita Weeks, one could argue that the reboot's version of Higgins is just as good as the original character — especially given how this change expands the dynamic of her relationship with Magnum. From archnemeses to partners in crime fighting to lovers, Higgins and Magnum's relationship really has been the cornerstone of the reboot series.

Magnum P.I. An ex-Navy SEAL returns from Afghanistan and uses his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii. Release Date September 24, 2018 Creator Eric Guggenheim, Peter M. Lenkov Cast Jay Hernandez , Perdita Weeks , Zachary Knighton , Amy Hill , Tim Kang Genres Action , Adventure , Drama

Who Is Juliet Higgins in 'Magnum P.I.'?

Image via CBS

Juliet Higgins (Weeks) is the majordomo for the estate of the novelist Robin Masters, aka the Robin's Nest. She looks after the property, ensuring everything is in working order and running smoothly — but she's also former MI6, so she's got a trick or two up her sleeve when dealing with unwanted visitors or problems. For Higgins, Magnum is an acquired taste; at first, they really don't get along, but Magnum grows on Higgins as the series progresses, and she often bails Magnum out of trouble herself. She starts the show with a hard shell surrounding her, not wanting to get close to anyone and recover from her past, but slowly, as he gets to know Higgins, Magnum starts to break down her harder exterior.

We join Higgins at the beginning of her journey of self-discovery and working through grief in the Magnum P.I. reboot. It's hard not to root for her throughout the show, especially when we learn more about her tragic past. Along the way, viewers learn that she didn't leave England due to the weather, as she told everyone. In Season 1, Episode 13, "Day Of The Viper," Higgins gets a visit from her MI6 mentor Ian Price (Nigel Lindsay), who provides intel for her about the case that haunts her the most. An assassin known as the Viper murdered Higgins' fiancé, Richard Dane, who was on an assignment in Istanbul when he was killed. His body was discovered a few weeks later; tragically, it's also revealed that the two of them were going to leave MI6 and start a family.

Higgins' heartbreak led her on a vengeful rampage, which resulted not only in her not catching the Viper but getting her disavowed from MI6. We later discover that Higgins' mentor and friend, Ian, is the Viper, in what comes as a shocking blow. In this episode, Magnum learns how hard Richard's death hurt Higgins and how he can support her through her grief, which strengthens their relationship for the better.

Higgins and Magnum's Will-They-Won't-They Is a Big Part of 'Magnum P.I.'

Close

At the end of Season 1, Magnum finally asks Higgins to be his case partner. She's been helping him this whole time, so why not make it official? Higgins is initially hesitant, knowing they have two very different working styles in extracting information and obeying the law — or, rather, bending it here or there. But since their skill sets are so different, they need each other. So, Higgins agrees, and at this point, things are purely platonic, but the tension rises as they start working together more closely.

In another plot twist, Higgins learns that she will be deported since her visa is about to expire, leading Magnum to say they should just get married. It's a sweet offer, which Juliet initially accepts but soon changes her mind. Luckily, she ends up saving an immigrant agent who helps her get her visa in order. Thus, her partnership with Magnum is saved, and they can continue to fight crime together — while the heat between them only gets hotter.

But before they get together, Magnum and Higgins each go through a period of dating other people, which is only natural. They aren't committed romantically, but this story choice does add more tension between them due to unexpected feelings of jealousy. In Season 3, Higgins gets shot while working on a case and ends up in the hospital, only to be treated by Doctor Ethan Shah (Jay Ali), who shows a romantic interest in her and ends up asking her out. Magnum is visibly upset about their budding relationship but does his best to hide it. In an attempt to move on from Higgins, Magnum ends up dating Detective Lia Kaleo (Chantal Thuy) and tries to keep their relationship a secret, although they ultimately part ways. Meanwhile, Higgins has returned from Kenya due to her life being in danger from MI6, and breaks things off with Ethan shortly after. As Higgins and Magnum get to know each other, they figure out — after going through the "will-they-won't-they" motions — that they have romantic feelings for each other, a creative decision that couldn't have been any more welcome, adding further dimension to the show overall.

Higgins and Magnum's Relationship Elevates the Show

Image Via Deadline

The potential for romance between Higgins and Magnum really starts heating up on the show in Season 4, when Higgins confesses to her therapist that she's been having dreams about her and Magnum kissing. Meanwhile, Magnum tells Rick Wright (Zachary Knighton) that he wants to have a romantic relationship with Higgins. Finally, at the end of the season, the two confess their deeper feelings to each other but are both freaked out by the idea, worried about what will happen to their professional relationship — that is, until Magnum finally kisses Higgins under the golden sky, while "I Was Born To Love You" by Ray LaMontagne plays in the background.

Thankfully, Higgins and Magnum's relationship doesn't become cringey and weird once they're together, and their dynamic continues to thrive on the series because the show's writers make sure to highlight their conflicting personalities and different perspectives. Higgins and Magnum still bicker and stand their respective ground over what they think is the right way or better option. Their professional relationship also begins to test their romance — because, as two people who are obviously meant to be together, they have to figure out how to newly navigate their work environment, as well as be in dangerous situations where each of them might get hurt.

Magnum P.I.'s changes to Higgins' character offer a new layer to the otherwise-action series. It lets the audience see more vulnerability and romance between the characters, and it gives the show an undoubtedly sexier edge. It also showcases more of a romantic side to Magnum that we haven't seen before, especially as he tries to make up for their lack of courtship before deciding to commit to each other. Now that the series is winding down to its ultimate conclusion in the form of a two-part finale, we can only guess how everything will be wrapped up, but whatever happens, we know Magnum and Higgins will be figuring it out together.

The 2018 reboot of Magnum P.I. is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock