After a successful and satisfying five-season run, the action drama series Magnum P.I. is coming to an end with the ongoing Season 5. As we prepare to say our final goodbyes to Thomas Magnum and his team, Paramount Home Entertainment is offering fans the chance to stay connected with their beloved crime-fighting squad through physical DVD sets scheduled for release early next year. Magnum P.I: The Final Season along with Magnum P.I.: Complete series will be available for purchase on January 9, 2024. Not a P.I. fan but know one? This is surely a good idea for a New Year's gift.

This final season has seen Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and his partner (and girlfriend), Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) on a wild ride solving a plethora of cases across the picturesque backdrop of Hawaii. Audiences have been treated to heart-pounding, egde-of-your-seats action as Magnum and Higgins have had to face off against the most dangerous of criminals risking their lives like never before. As the series approaches its finale, the producers promise an epic conclusion with grander adventures that will push the team to their limits while strengthening their bond.

Magnum and his team's adventures initially delivered impressive viewership numbers for CBS following its premiere in September 2018. However, the squad found themselves in need of saving after CBS abruptly pulled the plug four seasons later. NBC swooped to the rescue and although viewership slightly declined, now offers a chance for more people to discover the show through these upcoming physical releases. Alongside Hernandez and Weeks, Magnum P.I. also stars Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang with notable guest stars including Bobby Lee and Larry Manetti from the original 80 series starring Tom Selleck.

What Special Features Will Be Included In The DVD Release?

Image via NBC

This double treat from Paramount features exciting bonus content for each one. The Final season will be released as a 5-disc set that will include every thrilling episode along with exclusive deleted scenes. The Complete Series collection will include even more features contained in its 24-disc collection which will house all 5 seasons and 96 episodes. Paramount promises the complete series will feature an extra 2 hours of special features including featurettes from the cast and crew, an exciting Hawaii Five-O crossover episode, deleted scenes, and gag reels.

Both Magnum P.I. DVD sets will be available for purchase on January 6.