Magnum P.I. is back! The series which brings us Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins is a fresh take on the 80s show of the same name. The series is fun, colorful, and something that fans loved to tune in to, so when it was canceled from its original network, fans were worried that it might be the end. The series lived on CBS for four seasons until its cancelation, which led fans to rally behind the Private Eye. Luckily, NBC has picked the series up for 20 more episodes and its two-part Season 5 is heading to the network next month.

The trailer starts with Thomas and Juliet talking to each other about how he has good news, and she knows this because he has a certain look on his face ⁠— cheekily hinting to NBC saving the show from cancellation. The rest of the trailer then shifts to action-packed sequences with a hint of that tongue-in-cheek humor fans come to know from the show. Viewers also get plenty of Juliet and Thomas together so that's a win-win situation, right? All the while, the trailer celebrates Thomas Magnum finding his new home on NBC, which is truly great to see. One thing is for certain, Magnum P.I. will keep all the elements fans loved about the series in its move to its new network. The show as a whole has the same feel as the Tom Selleck-led original series had before it, but the new iteration brings the famed private eye to a newer audience. As such, it was sad to see it canceled before NBC picked it up.

The fifth season premieres on February 19, and is a chance for fans to see Hernandez back as Thomas Magnum once more. With action-packed stunts and that humor we've come to know from the show, there is a lot to look forward to with Season 5 of Magnum P.I. This trailer certainly hints at it being an amazing Season 5 for Thomas, Juliet, and the rest of the team.

Image via NBC

Much like the original Magnum P.I., the series is set in Hawaii which provides a beautiful landscape in which Thomas can do his P.I. work. However, this trailer really does make Hawaii feel like such an exciting landscape to explore further, especially with all the action sequences set against its serene backdrop.

Magnum P.I. is set to hit its new home on NBC on Sunday nights starting on February 19 and will be streaming on Peacock as well. It feels good to have Magnum back... at least for one more season.