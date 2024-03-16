The Big Picture Magpie is a gripping thriller film starring Daisy Ridley & Matilda Lutz that challenges perceptions and keeps audiences off balance.

For actress Daisy Ridley, her latest feature, Magpie, is a passion project in every meaning of the word. Not only does she lead the film and serve as producer, the neo-noir thriller is penned by husband and screenwriter Tom Bateman and was inspired by her own experiences on a previous set. At this year’s South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas, members of the cast and crew attended to celebrate the world premiere of the movie with other festival goers.

Before its official screening, Ridley, Bateman, cast members Shazad Latif, Matilda Lutz, director Sam Yates, and producer Kate Solomon stopped by Collider’s media studio to dig into their twisted thriller, shifting perceptions, and the discussions they hope will come up when audiences see the film. During their conversation, Bateman and Ridley agree it won't be easy for viewers to pick a side, and the screenwriter seems pretty pleased by this.

"[In] one of our early screenings to gauge the audience’s reaction, there was almost a criticizing of Anette’s character, too, which I love because I never wanted any of these characters to be wholly good or wholly bad. My one fear was particularly if you put a protagonist in the middle that an audiences goes, 'Well, we side with the protagonist.' What I loved was those discussions that came up where they just went, 'I mean, she does some pretty messed up stuff.' She herself, she’s complicit in whatever’s going on here, and that made me really happy because I thought there’s more texture to it than just a person in the middle getting treated a certain way and responding to that. You actually think, 'There are certain things that she did that are questionable, too.'"

In addition, the group talked about the twists and turns in Magpie, the way men and women react differently to the film, and shared some comfort watches. In addition, Lutz shared how the Red Sonja remake is different from the original film, Ridley talked about her upcoming Star Wars movie (New Jedi Order) and when it might be filming, and so much more.

COLLIDER: Congratulations on your movie. I'm just going to say that audiences will have a really good time with it. For those who haven't seen the film yet, what can you tease?

SAM YATES: Magpie is about a married couple played by Daisy and Shazad. They have a daughter who is chaperoned to a film set by Shazad's character, and in that film set is Matilda's character, who is a very famous movie star making a film. While Anette is left at home with the baby, kind of struggling to stay sane, this man (Shazad) over here starts a relationship with this woman here (Matilda) and the film is about what happens.

One of the things that the film does very well is keeping the audience off balance. It's hard to do, but you guys managed to do it.

DAISY RIDLEY: I mean, one of the things we did discuss is perception. Obviously, everyone is going to come into a film and have their own perceptions about the characters that we're all playing. Particularly, Matilda's character, someone who is always in the public eye but has something awful happen to them. But then, if you are in the public eye, should you not expect it and all that sort of stuff? So those perceptions and challenging them, and we also see things slightly differently, probably a third of the way through. You start seeing characters' intentions and why they do the things they do and start going "Oh OK".

Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman On the Genesis of 'Magpie'

This is one of those interviews where you can't get into the meat and potatoes of it because you're going to spoil it for people. So, I know this was generated by an idea that you (Ridley) came up with and then worked with Tom. Talk a little bit about that genesis.

RIDLEY: Well, the original story was following the actress, because I had worked with a little girl on a film, and she knew the difference between me and her mother, but she called me "mummy" on set and she was six. I was like, this must be so confusing for a child, and like the romance of being on set and movie making, all of that excitement. So the original idea was an actress that tries to sort of get into the family. Then, when we had discussed it and Tom was running with the idea, it felt very engaging to be more with Anette, more with the woman who doesn't have the excitement of a new thing, who isn't able to go to the fun workplace until she facilitates herself, going to the fun workplace.

TOM BATEMAN: Yeah, and you know, you (Daisy) talked a lot about perception, and we can't really talk too much without spoiling it, but really the film narrative does follow Daisy's original idea that there is a man who takes his kid onto a set and starts to fall for a movie star. But while I was writing it, I started to get really fascinated by this woman left at home, keeping everything together. This power and strength that it would take to hold this family unit together. And then, once it starts to crumble, where does it go? Where does her power and energy go? All along I just wanted to kind of run for an audience, and challenge a sort of perception of what you think you know about this set up, but let's start to shift that around and see what happens when you play with it. Yeah, and that's all I can really say without spoiling the film.

This is for everyone. A lot of people watching this interview know how movies are made, they're a really smart audience. So each of you, what do you think would surprise people who are watching this to learn about the making of Magpie?

SHAZAD LATIF: One of the things that they might be surprised about is that we sort of followed the pattern of how a movie goes, in the sense that me and Daisy spent two weeks in the house being very intense, being very cold to each other. Then, in the movie, when I started to go to the set, we did two weeks at Syon House. It's quite nice to film like that because, often times, you don't really get to have a really intense experience and sort of follow the way the characters are going.

A lot of people realize that a lot of things are filmed out of order, and when you can film everything together, it must be really nice.

KATE SOLOMON: I was just thinking about the real world of it all. While we were shooting, quite a lot, and I won't name them, people on set would come up and go "oh, well, this is happening to me at the moment" or "this has happened to my friend". You have this movie world and then this interaction with the real world and everyone, as it went on, started to relate to a different character and started to bring that up on set. It was kind of all therapeutic in this constant release of information about someone they knew, whoever that was.

BATEMAN: Also, Daisy and I, it was our first thing that we had made together and produced something and made it from the ground up. I was fascinated by just how many stages of discovery there are during the filming process, even on set. Sam and Laura are amazing at working out ways to tell certain aspects and themes of the story really creatively and just watching them grow and learn and evolve during the shooting process. And that continued through the editing process, the music process, how can we sort of layer these textures into the film, which I just found fascinating getting a front row seat to, and to go "oh my God". Watching these people collaborate, bring their ideas and create in front of you instead of a finished product in the script. It never stopped being a creative process.

MATILDA LUTZ: I think what for me was very fun to do on set is that, I'm not going to spoil it, but I was allowed with Sam and Shahzad to explore different nuances and play the character in different ways. And also, what I really love about it is that we're so quick to judge nowadays, especially, you know, actors and public personas. During the whole film, we shift from one judgment to another for all the characters, which I think is really interesting.

YATES: I think something for me, that was personally surprising, because this is my first feature, but it won't necessarily be surprising for other people, is that you do so much insane planning for a film obviously and everything's in place. Then you turn up, and the camera is there, and then your actor is there, right? Suddenly, the actor steps in front of the camera, and you roll on the first take. And that to me was like, "holy shit", I was like seeing a kind of movie star's presence. The movie star's intensity was really exciting and that was when everything kind of fell into place, you know, so that was definitely like a cool surprise moment for me, just going, "wow, actors are the special effects of the movie world".

RIDLEY: I would say something that people are often surprised by is how some films take so long to film, and you film such a short amount every day. I have this, sometimes I think about dying, but there's also a wonderful intensity of filming more quickly. So I think it's like the opposite of the surprise because this time, I would say we were very contained, and we had a lot to do, but we knew we could do it. So there was like a wonderful opposite to some other films that take a little longer. This is a terrible answer, but yeah.

SOLOMON: No, you are right, by kind of pushing everything together and having these intense days, it meant the intensity between the actors and that the energy stays there because there's no downtime. It's not like shooting a film where, you know, you're slowly moving the camera to another place. You are all on it, all the time. At the end of the day, everyone's like, "woah, done it".

YATES: We had our own special, Godfather thing going on, you know, where everyone kind of was at the complex in Godfather Part I, and they were all living there and eating there and everything. It was like a kind of warm family before it all fell apart. And for us, we had this really intense section in the house where Shazad and Daisy's characters and the kids are at, but it was gray, it was winter, it was intense, it was claustrophobic. There were cameras everywhere, everyone was getting on each other's nerves. By the end, the crisps and coffee were grotty and cold. And then, in the second week, this is for Shahzad, who then transitions into the movie world. We're in this amazing location. The sun was shining, there was freedom. So in a way, yeah, we had our own kind of immersive thing going on for sure.

If They Could ONly Watch One TV Show For the Rest of Their Lives What Would It Be?

I'm going to throw the curveball into the interview now. We have a lot of people coming into our studio, and I'm asking everyone this question. It's going to be a super cut when it's all said and done, so I'm curious about your answers. If you could only watch one TV show for the rest of your life, what TV show would it be and why?

RIDLEY: I'm going to just come in and say, Friends very quickly. I would say there are so many seasons, so there's lots of variety, generally joyful to put on.

SOLOMON: That's really unfair because Friends is the one thing that all of us have watched more than once.

LATIF: I think I might go with Eastbound & Down or The X Files, either or.

But maybe not the last season.

LATIF: No, not the last season.

BATEMAN: I think I'd say The Sopranos because I have gone back and revisited it and, without sounding like a sort of film nerd, you discover new things. That show, I still can't put a note on it.

LUTZ: I don't really watch TV shows, but I started one, and I'm really liking This Is Us.

I wasn't sure what the answer was going to be, so I was like here we go.

SOLOMON: I think The Sopranos, probably. I know we've had this for Tom, but I would say The Sopranos because of the depth you can go into it and keep watching and watching.

YATES: Major comfort for me is a show called The Darling Buds of May. Me and my fiancé Charlie absolutely love it. It's this family, it's so charming, and you can kind of watch it again. You forget and then you just enjoy it all over again. It's like innocent.

SOLOMON: It was proper TV, where you sat down with your parents, you watched it after, when you couldn't stream back in those days. So wholesome.

Who did you show it (Magpie) to? Who gave you the best notes on the edit that you're like, "oh, we need to adjust that". Maybe that didn't happen, but I'm curious to know.

RIDLEY: That actually didn't really happen. We felt Sam and Chris, our amazing editor, were done really quickly with the first. Then we came in, Kate, Tom and I, and we felt really good with the film, and we were like, is it just us? So when we showed it, I think it was great because at the end of it, we were like, "oh, okay", like we felt good about this and other people liked it. What was amazing is that we did a Q & A, and it was all sorts of people from all different walks of life. Everyone had such different feelings about it, which was also amazing because everyone's coming in with a different story, you know. So there were a few things that came up generally.

SOLOMON: We also showed it just before the audience screening to our financiers and it was so nice. It's hardly ever you have a finance screening where they're like, "great, we love it". You're like, "what, where are the notes?" It was actually a super relief, wasn't it? That was great.

YATES: I think a good note generally, whether someone gave it to us or not is like, don't underestimate the audience. They can watch something in as much detail as you care to, you know, sew in there. So I think that was a good one. Later on, when we were kind of really fine-tuning and going, "maybe we actually just don't need that, we don't have to doll up that in front of people". How much can you take away? Because I think there's an interesting space in what you're not shown. You start to try to figure it out and that might lead to those qualities of something being unstable or that's what keeps you watching. That's a good question. What keeps you watching?

One of the things I'm curious about is, I would imagine, that men and women might watch this movie differently. So, what was it like after you started showing it to people and did you notice that men were saying different things than women?

RIDLEY: So in the film, Ben, I mean to be honest, has questionable moral characteristics. Yes, someone did watch and generally, someone in the audience screening goes "poor, Ben, poor Ben". In a way I was like, fair enough, Ben has a difficult time, and he just chooses to go about his difficulties in a different way.

BATEMAN: There was another as well. Actually, I remember, I think one of our early screenings was to gauge the audience's reaction. And there was a sort of almost criticizing of Anette's character too, which I loved because I never wanted any of these characters to be wholly good or wholly bad. And my one fear was, particularly if you put a protagonist in the middle there, and then the audience goes "well, we side with the protagonist" and what I loved was those discussions that came up where they just went "I mean, she does some pretty messed up stuff". She herself is not complicit in whatever is going on here. That made me really happy because I thought that actually there's more texture to it than just the person in the middle getting treated a certain way and responding to that. You actually think there are certain things she did that are questionable too.

Before I run out of time, I have some individual questions and I would like to start with you, Tom. I read that you have a twin brother who doesn't act, or maybe he acts a little. I'm just curious, like it seems like the right opportunity to play twins in a movie or do something with your brother, and fuck with the audience.

BATEMAN: You know what, his name is Merlin. He's amazing, and we're not actually identical, but we've acted together. We did an amateur dramatics production of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, and we played the two twins. He was fucking great. He was really good. Like, you know, he and I were at drama school at the time. I was like, "this guy's got something", but it would be really fun.

Like you are talking about yourself a little bit.

BATEMAN: I'm like, is this a mirror or is it not? No, but he was honestly really good, and he loved it and kind of wanted to do more.​​​​​​​ So maybe that could be Magpie 2, the twins.

I mean, because you don't need, well, maybe a little VFX, but, I just think there's a ripe opportunity. Just throwing it out there.

BATEMAN: Actually my twin does appear as an extra in Murder on the Orient Express. Him and his wife.​​​​​​​ If you look closely when my character and Poirot are getting onto the train, he's in there, he appears.

Shazad Latif Talks 'Captain Nemo' Finding a New Home Through AMC, After It Was Originally Supposed to Premiere on Disney +

I definitely want to talk about Captain Nemo and the fact that, for people that don't realize it, it was going on Disney +. There's a lot of stuff going on in Hollywood, but now it's coming out on AMC, and I'm super thankful. What was it like playing that role, and what can you tease about the series?

LATIF: It's a full on, you know, action adventure epic. A lot of time spent in the tank in Australia, a lot of time in the water. It's an Indian prince who steals a big submarine and fights the English. That's basically it for over 10 episodes. It's like a huge, huge show. It was a great character to play because he hadn't been played since the James Mason one. It hasn't been done in this way at all. There's been few TV versions, but yeah, I'm very excited for people to see it finally.

Do you know when it is actually coming out?

LATIF: I'm not sure on the release date, but early next year, I'm assuming.

When did you wrap it?

LATIF: I actually don't know, a long time ago.

How would you compare it to any of the current things that are on TV? Or is it like its own unique thing?

LATIF: I mean, there are 10 brown guys on the ship, so I don't think there are many shows with that. It's a lot of stuff you haven't seen before.

I'm legitimately super excited, and it's just messed up with so much of what's going on in Hollywood and things just getting sort of canceled that have been shot. It is really disturbing, you know, and I feel so terrible for the artists that were involved, and I'm so thankful that your show is getting a home at AMC.

LATIF: I think the A MC guy was a big fan of Jules Verne, and they were actually developing it around the same time. He was pretty excited.

Matilda Lutz on Wearing the Iconic Costume for the Upcoming Comic-to-Screen Adaptation of 'Red Sonja'

There is an individual question for you. I'm obviously very curious about Red Sonja. What can you tease about the project, because I'm hoping to see it this year. What can you say?

LUTZ: The prep and stunt rehearsals and horseback riding, things that I hadn't done before, so the whole process of prepping was amazing. Working with M.J. as a director was incredible and what I think is different from what we know of Bret, is that it is very male-gaze oriented and this is a completely different story. It's about a very empowered woman and that's what I loved about the story. I don't know yet when it's coming out, but I'm very excited to see it. I haven't seen anything yet.

I'm going to take a wild stab that you probably wear the costume at some point in the movie. So what is it like putting on an iconic costume out of a comic book?

LUTZ: I mean, it was the thing, you know, even in rehearsals, building the whole costume was like, I felt very exposed. But what I love about it is that the bikini is used in a completely different way from the comics, so I'm excited to see what the audience is going to think.

What is it like though, before you sign on, do you have that conversation? Like, just to let you know, this costume is a really big part of the project.

LUTZ: It was already in the script that the costume was going to be used, not as an exposure kind of element but in a different way. I don't want to spoil it, but in a different way. I felt good enough to wear something that was used for a purpose. Also, I just really connected with MJ, the director. We always talked about how I was feeling and, you know, like when we built the costume in the prep process, it was always like, "how do you feel about this?" I always felt like I was part of the process and not just, "oh, you got to wear this". It was hard to do because one of the major scenes was in an arena with lots of extras, and I'm like fighting monsters in a bikini. So that was hard to do. But I feel like after the first hour I was wearing it, I was just so comfortable being around people and seeing me fight in a bikini. That was fine.

Daisy, what was it like working with Martin Campbell?​​​​​​​

RIDLEY: It was great! I'm mean, coming into it, we were actually like rewatching his films as I was filming. Casino Royale, Golden Eye, The Mask of Zara. I mean, like iconic films! I feel like his sensibility runs through Cleaner so much.

You should tell people what it's about for people that don't realize it.

RIDLEY: Cleaner is about a woman, me, who was a window cleaner and is outside a building, cleaning some windows. Everything sort of gets a little strange inside the building and, basically, some ecoactivists have stormed the building and have some terms to be met. It just so happens that my character knows MMA, and knows how to shoot. My character gets in touch with the police and I have to fight my way through the bad guys. It's funny because I'm mid-way shooting something now which is like, yeah, a few takes onward. Martin is a real perfectionist and it was amazing. One of his notes was "just didn't feel at that time, try again", and you're like,"okay", but there's always humor in his films, obviously amazing action. It was a classic action movie, but emotionally, it was amazing, like a real exploration. The guy that plays my brother is called Matt.​​​​​​​ He's amazing! Never acted in anything before.​​​​​​​ My character's motivation is getting to her brother, who she has done wrong by. Among all this craziness, there's a very beautiful coming together of these siblings.

One of the things about Martin and his work, because I watched all of it, is that his action is very stylistic. You've obviously done action before, but what was unique about the role in terms of pushing you as an actor that maybe you haven't done before?

RIDLEY: I would say this is probably the toughest action I've done. I had two big fights,

and it was interesting because we were trying to research really good female action, like women fighting women, and it's not that easy to come by. Atomic Blonde is a good recent one and there are bits and bobs, but the intention of the stunt team and Martin and me was that the fights would be brutal. Just as brutal between me and the woman I fight, then between me and the guy I fight.

It was tough, but because I've done other action stuff, you've just got that bit inside you where you're like, "I think I can't do it again", but I can and I shall. I'm excited, and I believe there is a first cut happening currently, and people are watching it. He is amazing and, strangely, he reminds me of my dad.

I just got to ask you real fast, and you know I'm going to ask about this. There's talk that the film that you guys are going to do is called New Jedi Order. Is that actually what it is called?

RIDLEY: I don't know, I mean, I think so. That was announced.

I've seen it on the internet a bunch, but you know how it is over there, things change.

RIDLEY: From the announcement, I don't think that's changed. I know a script is happening, and I'm going to be reading it imminently, which is very exciting.

Have they actually said Daisy, we want you to save some dates or is it one of these things that it could be this year, or it could be next year?

RIDLEY: I think it could be this year, but I'm not sure. I think, to be honest, the writers' strike has obviously delayed quite a lot of things. The intention was later this year, so hopefully it will be. Otherwise, top of next, I would imagine.

Magpie doesn't have a release date. Keep checking back on Collider for more SXSW coverage.