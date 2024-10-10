We heard your cries, New York! Collider is beyond thrilled to announce we’re returning to the Big Apple with an exciting opportunity to catch Daisy Ridley’s passion project, Magpie, on the big screen ahead of the crowds. We’re teaming up with Align, Shout! Studios, Werewolf Films, and 55 Films to offer you a chance to check out this neo-noir that made waves when it celebrated its World Premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas, this year. After the movie, we’ll be joined by Ridley, screenwriter Tom Bateman, and co-star Shazad Latif for an exclusive Q&A. Read on for full details on how to enter to win tickets.

Based on an original idea from Ridley and directed by Sam Yates, Magpie is an R-rated, chilling thriller about a couple, Ben (Latif) and Annette (Ridley), raising their two children together under the weight of a suppressed past. When their daughter Matilda (Hiba Ahmed) is cast in a film opposite the beautiful and controversial actress Alicia (Matilda Lutz), Ben serves as Matilda’s chaperone on set while Annette stays home with their youngest. It isn’t long before Annette begins to notice the growing distance between her and her husband, and her suspicions of his relationship with Alicia become too overwhelming. Secrets and lies begin to twist and warp their marriage, turning their lives upside down.

‘Magpie’ Screening Details

Trust us, you don’t want to miss out on this one, New York City. If you’re in the area or have the means to get there, join us on Tuesday, October 22, for this very special, intimate screening. This event will take place in the Village in NYC, and the movie will begin at 7:30pm. Following the feature, Ridley, Bateman, and Latif will join us for a Q&A moderated by Collider’s Steve Weintraub to discuss their film.

How to Get ‘Magpie’ Tickets

Close

For your chance to win tickets to this early screening, hit this link to provide us with your email address. This is going to be a limited-seating event, with under 100 seats available. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity, so be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you and RSVP as soon as possible to ensure you get a seat. We'll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to October 22, so keep an eye out.

Magpie opens exclusively in theaters on October 25. If you live in the NYC area and don't get tickets to our special screening, the cast and filmmakers will hold post-show Q&As at Village East on Friday evening, October 25, and Saturday evening, October 26 (get tickets here when they go on sale). Be sure to check back with Collider for more special screenings!

8 10 Magpie A couple find their lives turned upside down when their daughter is cast alongside a controversial major star. Director Sam Yates Cast Daisy Ridley , Shazad Latif , Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz , Alistair Petrie , Pippa Bennett-Warner , Niall Wright , Cherrelle Skeete , Andy M Milligan , Jenny Galloway , Emmet Kirwan Runtime 90 Minutes Writers Tom Bateman

